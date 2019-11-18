DANVILLE — Charges will be dropped against a Bloomsburg contractor who submitted a check for what he owed a woman for concrete work he didn't complete, according to Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Shrawder said County District Attorney Angela Mattis would drop the charges if the check is good.
Danville police charged Terrence W. Alden, 49, with accepting a $3,200 down payment for concrete work and not finishing the work. Alden was to appear for a preliminary hearing Monday before Shrawder.
Officer Jared Bangs charged Alden with receiving an advance payment and failing to complete the project as of July 27 and not returning any calls to Bangs or to homeowner Louise McCormick. McCormick contracted with Alden, of Mr. Decorative Concrete, Feb. 27 to resurface her front entryway at a cost of $2,400 and to resurface a fish pond at a cost of $4,000.
McCormick said no work started until July 8, which was two months after the start date on May 6. Work began on the entryway and workers showed up sporadically until that work was finished July 27.
She tried numerous times to contact Alden with no response and sent him a certified letter Sept. 1 stating her dissatisfaction and asking that all work be completed by Sept. 23. As of Sept. 25, she hadn't heard from Alden, who signed for the certified letter, Bangs said.
On Sept. 27, Bangs contacted Alden, who said he was looking for a specific concrete for the fish pond that would be safe for fish. The officer asked him to contact McCormick, who said she hadn't heard from him as of Oct. 12. Bangs made several unsuccessful attempts to reach Alden through Oct. 27.
McCormick told Bangs she didn't want Alden to complete the work, but wanted the $800 remaining from the down payment, which was more than the agreed price for work completed.