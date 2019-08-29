Nancy Haefner's dog Ramboh died suddenly in July from kidney failure caused by Lyme disease.
Ramboh, a standard poodle, was just 6 and in his prime. Looking back, Haefner thinks he probably had a tick bite on his foot a month earlier.
“He wouldn’t let me look at it,” she said.
But he had all his shots and was wearing a flea and tick collar, so she thought he was safe.
“He was so strong. I still can’t believe it,” said Haefner, of Valley Township. “One day he was chasing a deer through the field, and the next day I was rushing him to the vet.”
In an hour, he was gone.
The night before he died, he became lethargic, and by morning his back legs weren’t working. She took him to Dr. Patricia Kitchen at Leighow Veterinary Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Lyme-induced kidney failure.
“While they were working on him, he went into heart failure,” Haefner recalled. “They tried CPR but couldn’t save him.”
Ramboh’s story has become too common.
“Ticks are bad. Period,” said Kitchen.
She explained that the majority of deer ticks in Central Pennsylvania carry the Lyme organism. Ticks are most prevalent in the spring, but they are present all year.
“In the winter,” she said, “they fall off a deer, land on a leaf, and latch onto the first warm body that comes by, often a dog.”
Kitchen said she and her team of doctors see at least one positive Lyme test every day at their hospital. Two to four of these per month are Lyme nephritis cases, or kidney disease, and more than half of these dogs, like Ramboh, go into renal failure and die.
According to Kitchen, the Lyme organism gets into the bloodstream and tends to settle in the joints and kidneys. When it causes arthritis in the joints, that can be managed with antibiotics, but it’s hard to get antibodies into the right areas fast enough. Dogs often show no symptoms until too late.
“By the time we find it in the kidneys,” she said, “there’s often too much damage to save the dog.”
“People need to be aware of all the harm a loved pet can get into today,” said Haefner. “I took such good care of Ramboh. He had all his shots and got groomed often. I bathed him once a month. I washed his feet off before he came in the house, if he needed it. I took him to Vintage Knolls every day to visit the elderly. He would do tricks for them or just let them pet him. He was such a good dog.”
What can pet owners do to protect the dogs they love from ticks? Kitchen recommends three things. First, if a dog is out running, his owner should brush off the loose ticks with a brush or even a paper towel before bringing him in. Second, he should be on a tick preventive medication. This might be given orally, applied on the skin, or worn in a collar. Kitchen cautions that over-the-counter collars don’t do a very good job and recommends Seresto collars, obtainable from a vet. Step three is to have the pet vaccinated yearly for Lyme disease.
Even all three won’t guarantee protection, though, said Kitchen. According to Haefner, Ramboh had all three.
“The vaccine isn’t 100 percent effective,” said Kitchen, “only a little over 80 percent.”
The final safeguard is a yearly screening for the Lyme organism. This takes about 10 minutes at the veterinary office. A tick will infect a dog and then fall off before the owner ever sees it, and then the Lyme organism moves through the bloodstream.
“After a positive test, even without symptoms, we can give medication as a preventative,” Kitchen said.
Toxic algae blooms
Ticks and Lyme disease aren’t the only deadly outdoor hazards. Another danger is playing or swimming in water with toxic algae blooms on the surface. Several tragic dog stories have made the rounds on social media this past month. According to the claims, 10 dogs have died within hours of contact with contaminated waters. The American Kennel Club website reported that two North Carolina women lost three dogs on Aug. 9 and 10 after the dogs played in an algae-infested pond in Wilmington, N.C. Similar stories have come from Austin, Texas; Lake Allatoona, Georgia, and Clarksville, Ohio. No dogs have died in New Jersey, but that state's Department of Environmental Protection has closed Lake Hoptacong and seven other lakes after they tested positive for HAB, or hazardous algae bloom.
The good news, obtained from Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health in Harrisburg, is that they are not aware of any harmful algae blooms in Central Pennsylvania, specifically in Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties. They also are not aware of any dogs dying from a harmful bloom in Pennsylvania this year.
This poison is not actually a type of algae but a type of bacteria, cyanobacteria. It grows in algae in ponds and lakes and even backyard decorative pools, if not cleaned routinely. According to the AKC, dogs fetching sticks or balls from the water leads to swallowing more of it. Even more harmful is to lick the toxic bacteria off their fur or paws. Any dog that enters questionable water should be rinsed thoroughly with clean water and watched closely for signs of trouble, which may include seizures.
According to Wardle, harmful algae blooms can erupt in any body of water. Typically, you would see a blue-green scum on the water.
“It looks like foam or an oil spill,” he said.
Besides algae, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website advises staying away from any water that smells bad, looks discolored, or contains dead fish.
Unfortunately, according to Wardle, the toxin cannot be confirmed except under a microscope, and samples must be sent to a lab in Florida. The Pennsylvania DEP and Department of Health are working together to inspect state park beaches and are on the lookout for suspicious growth elsewhere.
“But we can’t inspect every body of water,” he said, “such as the length of the Susquehanna River.”
Residents should report any potential hazardous algae to the Department of Health.
“The big thing,” Wardle said, “is for Pennsylvania residents to be aware and on the lookout before entering any water or allowing a pet to enter.”
He noted that late summer and early fall are prime season for HABs. Warm water, sunshine and lots of nutrients encourage their growth.
Kitchen has not seen any local cases of toxic algae poisoning, but she is aware of the possibility and on the watch.
“It is only common sense not to let your dog into water with blue-green algae,” Kitchen said.
One key symptom of poisoning is extreme vomiting and diarrhea. Toxins in algae are extremely fast spreading, and it is hard to get treatment in time.
Dangers lurk, but dogs need to get out and run. Hunting breeds, in particular, are out in the woods and fields and streams and lakes daily.
“What are dog owners to do?” Haefner asked. “Keep their pets inside? That’s not good either.”
Mary Bernath is an associate professor of English at Bloomsburg University.