The young man was afraid that his soul was being taken over by a demon. In a way he was right, which I realized after I asked him to describe the dark and demonic thoughts he was experiencing. It’s your normal pastor’s life. Sometimes you get church members complaining about budgets, other times you have to enter a room and remove guns at a person’s plea. Sometimes you get advice on sermons, other times you get a surprise visit from someone seeking an exorcism. To serve, to survive, ask questions.
He described to me his evil thoughts and emotions. The more he talked, the more what he described sounded familiar. I asked him if he had been playing any video games. There was one, he said, that he compulsively played. He said it was called, “Inferno.” “Thought so,” I muttered. I haven’t played a video game since Nintendo’s Duck Hunt, but our son illustrates for a fellow who produces video games so I don’t rush to censure them. Oddly enough, there’s a character he illustrated for a new game out in a soft launch. It’s a retired preacher with a big mustache wearing his clerical robe while spiritually guiding a band of zombie hunters.
The young man’s video game was supposedly based on “Inferno,” the first canticle of Dante’s three part poetical work, the “Divine Comedy.” There’s nothing comical about Dante’s poetical dramatization of hell, but Comedy in Dante’s literary world meant an ode, a long lyrical poem. This young man took “Inferno” too literally, the problem with screen time searing images into our impressionable brains. Instability blurred lines of reality.
Today, March 25, is heralded as Italy’s National Dante Day, marking the anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri 700 years ago. Do they still read Dante in high school? Hope so, although, readers miss the point if all they read is “Inferno.” Dante wasn’t portraying what happens after death. “Divine Comedy” isn’t a work of the Roman church. Dante wrote about the journey of faith, how the purpose of life is to bring us nearer to our God into the fullness of our humanity.
Out of the degradation, ignorance, plagues, wars and horrors of the Dark Ages emerged the Renaissance and its vision of the dignity and beauty of humanity. Dante himself was the Renaissance’s leading light, paving the way for excellence in art, literature, mathematics, science, architecture, music. Thank you, Michelangelo, DaVinci, Donatello, Chaucer, Copernicus, Descartes, Palestrina. Thank you, Dante, for telling us how the higher raises the lower.
The first canticle shows how Dante dramatized the law of symbolic retribution, where sinners get what they made in life. Their fate fits, so that sinners will recognize their sin. For example, we descend with Dante to the Third Circle where we meet the gluttons. In life they wallowed in food and drink producing nothing but garbage and waste. In death, the judgment is righteous, as their souls wallow in a gigantic garbage dump produced by a storm of putrid, fetid slush. Dante explains how all the rivers of hell have a common source: they all come from all the tears of sorrow we shed on earth.
The second canticle, “Purgatorio,” can only be reached through hell’s ninth and lowest level. Dante describes climbing down frozen Satan to the mountain of purgatory. Here sin is renounced. Purgation. Purgatory is the present process bringing us to fulfillment: Bad Love becoming Good Love; Inadequate Love becoming Enough Love; Immoderate Love becoming Magnified Love.
The third canticle, “Paradiso,” describes the whole reason for the other two: we descend into hell for the ascent through purgatory then onto exaltation into the heavens where Dante enters without change in substance into the celestial spheres, just as light enters water (a oneness like the incarnation). It’s a threefold journey from the inhuman bestial life to the moral life to sublime harmony with God. We are created in love for love. We are meant to be freed from the weight of the gravity of sin. Dante’s poetry portrays this journey of reason to revelation to the rapture of divine love shining in the starry glory of the three theological virtues (faith, hope, charity) and the four cardinal virtues (prudence, justice, fortitude, temperance). He rises toward the light of divine singularity, for God is no being but being itself, the pure radiance of that which is.
I suppose we too can let “Inferno” possess us, become our destiny. Why do we let it? The higher raises the lower.
