Today’s grandparents grew up in a town that was a “happening place” for kids and teens. In the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, Danville’s young people had their pick of after-school stops for Coca-Colas or sweets all along Mill Street, first-run movies at the Capitol Theater, and dances every week at the YMCA and playgrounds.
“We didn’t realize all the fun we were having,” said Mona Cotner, of Rush Township, who lived on Front Street back then.
YMCA a hub of activity
The YMCA on Ferry Street, the back half of the Thomas Beaver Library, was the hub. Kathleen McQuiston, head librarian, said she still is surprised when people tell her, “I learned to swim here.”
The building was a gift to the town from industrialist Thomas Beaver, in 1886, to serve as its library and recreation center, and Abigail Geisinger added a pool in the basement in 1912. The town YMCA closed in the mid-1980s when the new Danville Recreation Center was built.
There were bowling alleys in the basement, and basketball games in the gym. Mr. Aurand, the math teacher, worked there, and he would offer to help with math homework while his students waited for a bowling lane to open up, said Cotner.
The big draw was the Saturday night dances, according to Sis Hause, who went there often in the 1950s. Kids from seventh grade on up would come, she said, and the place was always packed. Girls often danced with each other, until boys, who hung out along the side, got up the nerve to ask someone to dance. Girls went upstairs to primp, and then made an entrance down the grand staircase, which has been reconstructed and now leads into the children’s reading room in the library, Hause said.
One time in the 1960s, according to Cotner, some of the stars from American Bandstand came to a Saturday night dance, and the place was even more packed. So were favorite Mill Street hangouts like Couregon’s and the Capitol, to the extent that the police had to help control the crowds.
Outdoor recreation
In the summer, Sunnybrook Park and the Washies playground added to the fun. Free buses picked up kids in town and took them out to Sunnybrook for the day. Boys from all over came to the basketball program, run by legendary Danville coach Whitey McCloskey. Girls had a synchronized swimming team and worked hard all summer to perfect their routines for the big show. “We had flowered bathing caps and everything,” Cotner said.
Sunnybrook offered dances, too, as did the Washies playground, twice weekly on the basketball court. Whitey McCloskey was the DJ spinning the records, said Cotner.
There were all sorts of events for younger children, too, said Hause, like sandbox contests and Easter Egg hunts, ping pong contests and pool contests. Besides the YMCA and Washies, each ward had its own playground, and there was always something happening. With so many contests, said Hause, kids learned how to not win, too.
Some of the best times were totally impromptu and totally free. “We left after breakfast and didn’t come back till 4, when our mothers called us home, said Hause. “We were having so much fun.”
Hause lived on North Mill Street, now gone, and she said she and her friends would walk out the bike path to Sunnybrook or take a hike up over Bald Top. Her dad helped the neighborhood kids clear weeds from a vacant field and they played baseball there, or played in Mahoning Creek. “I still have friends I grew up with in Third Ward,” she said. “Those are fond, fond memories.”
Cotner lived near the Susquehanna, and the kids in her neighborhood gathered on their “beach” along the banks of the river. She wasn’t allowed to go swimming in the river, but sunbathing was enough. A few of the boys had little boats that they would take out in the river. Everybody was outside at night playing games. “It was an easy time,” she said.
Mill Street favorites
Mill Street was hopping then, with plenty of places to gather with friends. In the 1960s, there were two bakeries, seven confectioners, and two creameries in town, and everyone had their favorites.
Jacob’s Store on Mill Street served homemade ice cream in special glass dishes and had a real ice cream parlor atmosphere. Hause especially liked Buckley’s in her area of town, and Cotner and her friends gathered at Couregon’s, a candy store next to the Post Office, or The Capitol, diagonally across Mill Street. The large round booth in the back of The Capitol was their favorite.
Everywhere were booths to gather with friends for a Coca-Cola or a snack. Rea and Derrick’s drug store had a soda fountain, too, and Newberry’s a lunch counter.
Chris Riley lived out in Mahoning Township. “I was a township kid rather than a town kid,” he said, but he frequented Mill Street, too. In the 1970s, he liked to go to Letterman’s after school with his friends for a sticky bun. But, for him, the big attractions were Otto’s and Bill’s Sport Shop, just a few doors from Beiter’s present location.
When Otto’s was there, he said, “You didn’t have to go out of town for anything.”
Otto’s had three floors of sporting goods, auto parts, bikes, fishing and hunting supplies, sneakers and more.
“If you couldn’t find something on the main floor,” Riley said, “Otto would take you upstairs to look around.”
One must-have item was Converse All-Star sneakers in Danville colors. “You could have orange with purple laces or purple with orange laces,” he said.
Saturday mornings found Riley next door at Bill’s Hobby Shop, which sold model cars and trains and rockets, and had a six-lane slot car racing track in the back. Kids could bring their own car or use one of the ones at the shop. The cars moved on a double rail, and you could change speed with a controller. It was all just for fun.
Capitol Theater
Everybody went to the movies a lot in those days, at the Capitol Theater, which opened in 1936 and closed in the mid -1970s. There were first-run movies every night.
Mike Ambrosino, who now owns the building, said it was one of the biggest theaters around, with 982 seats. By the time he purchased it in 1980, the seats and the movie equipment had been removed, but the screen and stage remain back behind the storefronts he added along Mill Street.
“It would take a lot of effort, though, to show movies there again,” he said.
There is no question that COVID-19 has kept young people away from each other this past year, but even before that, Hause had noticed that when she sits on her porch in town these days, “so few kids are out. It breaks my heart.”
Kids today have all sorts of organized sports, she said, which is good. Yet, they are missing out on so many easy interactions that earlier generations enjoyed, she added.