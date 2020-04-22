DANVILLE — Danville Area High School likely will hold an "actual prom" in late July or early August, Superintendent Ricki Boyle told the school board during its virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Boyle also said teachers are doing more live classes online, and by May 11, those should be daily live classes.
As for graduation, school officials are looking at three options, but Boyle didn't want to go into a lot of detail until the district hears from seniors. She said the high school principal and assistant principal are working with the senior class adviser and class officers to email seniors for their input.
"There are three proposals," Boyle said during the meeting. "A lot of it depends on the stay-at-home order."
The COVID-19 shutdown and stay-at-home orders may be lifted by then. Gov. Tom Wolf said earlier Wednesday the state will begin relaxing social distancing restrictions in the Northcentral and Northwestern parts of the state beginning on May 8.
Boyle said they are hoping to have an "actual prom."
"That's the plan for today," she said. "We'll see what happens tomorrow."
In a phone interview following the meeting, Boyle said, "We have a general idea what we're going to do."
She said one possibility is holding the graduation ceremony in the high school stadium and inviting just the graduates' family members.
The district could broadcast the ceremony so others could see.
Boyle said administrators have given Chromebooks to Liberty Valley students who need them and next is working on getting them to primary school students where there is a need.
District teacher Gregory Titman asked the board if there was a preliminary estimate of potential budget shortfalls and what savings the district could expect for utilities with the buildings shut down.
Titman said he wasn't opposed to the board continuing to pay bus contractors through the end of the school year because of the COVID-19 shutdown, which the board approved later in the meeting. Board member Derl Reichard, a bus contractor, abstained. Titman said, though, if the shutdown continues into the fall, the bus contracts should be amended.
The board also approved a 3 percent raise for school district Business Administrator Bobbi Ely, upping her annual pay to about $87,500.