Danville alumni to be honored at

DANVILLE — The Alumni Association of the Danville Area School District will honor alumni and an honorary alumnus during its 13th annual luncheon at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Pine Barn Inn.
Dean and Jane VonBlohn will be honored as outstanding alumni along with the late Dr. Christine Smull.
William Lavage will receive the honorary alumnus award.
Tickets are available at the Kiddie Korner Boutique, on Mill Street, by contacting Sylvia Knorr at 570-854-9920 or at the Danville Area Community Center. Adult tickets are $22 and children 5 to 11 $10. Children 4 and younger are free.
According to Danville alumni member Jean Knouse, who provided information on the recipients, the criteria for awarding Danville’s Outstanding Alumni Award are they must be a graduate from Danville Area High School; have a noteworthy professional career; and share their time or talent with the community.
Jane and Dean VonBlohn are being honored and each are eligible to be honored individually.
Jane VonBlohn graduated from Danville Area High School in 1957. Her first job out of high school was at Triangle Shoe Store, where she eventually became the manager. When the store was destroyed in 1972 by Hurricane Agnes, she began working for “Hanes the Shoe Wizard.”
After taking a bit of time with her children, she worked for an insurance company and an advertising firm. She finished her professional career at the Danville Child Development Center, where she served as the fiscal manager. Dean VonBlohn graduated from Danville Area High School on June 10,1958.
On June 20, he was sworn into the Army and served 17 1/2 years, including his years of active duty and his service in the National Guard. His active duty service was in the 6th Armored Calvary. In 1966, he began 20 years of professional service at Kennedy Van Saun. These years were followed by job stints with Poloron and Lanza Chemical.
He set up Bob Belfanti’s Danville office. He was the “clerk of the works” for the construction of a new building at Danville Child Development Center. He worked a number of years as the zoning/codes officer in Bloomsburg. For the past 12 years, he has been the zoning/codes officer for Mahoning Township.
Jane and Dean recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They are the parents of four children: Dean Jr., Joe, Deanna and Scott, who died in a car accident in 1986. They share pride in the military service of their three sons. They have six grandchildren.
Their service to the community began many years ago. Jane’s first Halloween Parade was in 1989. Since then, she has organized 46 parades.
Although Dean doesn’t have a title with the parade organization, he is the chief volunteer.
Their joint “love” is in serving veterans. Dean says “veterans serving veterans” explains their dedication to the veterans, programs and services of the members of the American Legion Post 40. One recent day, they were about to deliver underwear to a nursing home where veterans without families needed underwear. Several donors shared more than $800 so more than 30 veterans would have new underwear.
Donations are used to purchase personal items for Christmas bags for every veteran in five nursing homes. A military band accompanies the Legion representatives in giving out the gifts.
Dean served as the commander of Danville’s Legion Post 40 for two years, but his volunteer service to veterans has spanned nearly 20 years. He is very proud of the post’s 100 years of service to the veterans in the community. Jane has served as treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary.
When the nomination for Dr. Christine Smull was reviewed, the alumni association realized that she was someone who had gone unrecognized as a Danville graduate.
Smull graduated from Danville Area High School in 1943. In high school she had an interest in science and mathematics and wanted to work in a laboratory. She applied to work at George F. Geisinger Memorial Hospital, as it was known then, but was not hired because she did not have a degree. Since it was war time, she was able to find work in an industrial laboratory.
When the war ended, she pursued a bachelor's degree at Bucknell University. Following graduation, she applied to the Geisinger School of Medical Technology. In 1950, she was hired as a medical technologist in the new microbiology laboratory. She continued her education and received her master's degree from Bucknell in 1954.
In 1958, she took an educational leave of absence from her job to pursue her doctoral degree at Penn State University. While doing research with the polio virus, she discovered a method for improving infectivity of the polio virus in cell culture. Her discovery was lauded by researchers around the world. She received her Ph.D. from Penn State in 1961.
When she returned to Geisinger, it was as Director of the School of Medical Technology. She also served as adjunct professor of microbiology at Penn State. She retired from Geisinger in 1990.
Aside from her interests in the laboratory, she was an avid bird watcher. She served as secretary and board member of the Seven Mountain Audubon Society and four times each year she conducted a bird inventory in Montour County that was comprised of species, locations found and number seen.
Dr. William Tyler said, "In addition to being an excellent teacher, researcher and clinical microbiologist, Dr. Smull was humble, pleasant and kind. I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with Dr. Smull, and I had great respect for her and for the microbiology laboratory that she directed."
She died in 2000. Her nieces, Susan and Sarah, will accept the award.
Lavage was born in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from James F. Coughlin High School in 1972 and then from Wilkes University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
After college, he worked for the National Credit Union Administration, which is the federal regulatory agency for credit unions, in Philadelphia.
He moved to Danville in 1981 after learning about a job opening at Geisinger Employees Federal Credit Union. Bill met his wife, Cindy, in Danville – although she’s not a Danville native either – and they have been married for 35 years. They have two sons, Aaron and Dan and have four grandchildren, two boys and twin granddaughters born a month ago.
Under Lavage's leadership, the Geisinger Employees Federal Credit Union became Service 1st. It had $2 million in total assets when he took over, Service 1st now has over $420 million in assets. It has three offices in Danville – one of which is at Danville Area High School. Additionally, there are now 9 other communities that have a branch of Service 1st in their community. It has grown from a business that employed four people in Danville to a business that employs 70 in Danville and 115 service-wide.
In addition to his professional commitment to the community, it is because of Service 1st's commitment to the community that he is being honored.
His membership, service and leadership on community organization boards includes the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Columbia Montour Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Danville Area Little League, St. Joseph’s Basketball League, Danville Area Community Center, Danville Area Community Foundation, the Danville Business Alliance, Columbia-Montour Partnership for Community Development, the Montour Area Recreation Commission, ThinkBIG, Going Gold Childhood Cancer Awareness Campaign and more.
For many years, he has invited staff and friends of Service 1st to participate in the community center's 5K.
Organizations that have benefited the past 15 years from Service 1st’s annual golf tournament and its Duck Derby include the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital; Bridges Out of Poverty; the Mifflinburg Hose Company; ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund; Geisinger’s Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute; Danville Little League; Heart-to-Hand Ministries; Danville Area Volunteer Fire Companies; the Food BackPack Program; the Montour Area Recreation Commission; the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail; the Montour County Veterans Affairs; Nolan’s Heart of Steel Fund; SUNCOM; the Danville Child Development Center; the Ronald McDonald House; Stephen Hurst Recovery Fund; the Make-A-Wish Foundation; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Bloomsburg Theater Ensemble; Wayne Hawley Recovery Fund; Greater Susquehanna Valley Arthritis Walk; Andrew R. Marion Memorial Scholarship Fund; and the Sgt. Brett Swank JROTC Memorial Scholarship Fund.