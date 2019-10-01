Danville appoints new councilman

DANVILLE — Howard Beers will serve as the new Danville borough councilman representing the 3rd Ward.
Danville Mayor Bernie Swank administered the oath of office to him before Tuesday night's council meeting.
Beers replaces council President Scott Richardson, who resigned as of Sept. 1 because he is taking graduate courses four nights at week at Bloomsburg University and would be unable to attend council meetings.
In other business, the council:
Approved the public works department removing a tree in Riverfront Park. Public Works Department Superintendent Bruce Earlston said the tree is half dead. The tree will be replaced.
Allowed a "no parking here to corner" sign to be placed on Dey Street. Police Chief Eric Gill said this will allow some parking in that area.
Set trick-or-treating for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
Approved Danville fire police to provide traffic control at the Covered Bridge and Arts Festival at Knoebels Amusement Resort Saturday. Payment to the fire police will be received by the borough and placed in the fire police account, borough manager Shannon Berkey said.
Councilman Joseph Stigerwalt said the fire police have three active members. Swank said the fire police could use more volunters. "They need help," she said.
Approved closing Cole's Alley at the Ferry Street end from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday for a carnival serving as a fundraiser for the Karen Gronsky School of Dance dancers, who are performing in January at Disney. There will be game and food vendors and four hours of dance instruction by choreographers. A bounce house will be placed in the alley. Holly Hoffman, a mother of a dancer, said their main concern is the safety of the expected 100 dancers.