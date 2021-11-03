The Board of Directors of the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) recently hired Dr. Molly Nied as the executive director.
“The executive director position is a new role for the DACC. This role will allow the organization to move forward with its mission to provide programs and facilities that enhance educational, social, cultural and recreational opportunities for the Danville community. Dr. Molly Nied will focus on strengthening community bonds to ensure financial security for the DACC and will be assessing facility projects and maintenance needs,” said board President Erin Fitzgerald.
Nied, a Danville native, holds a doctorate in educational leadership and brings experience from the public education, higher education and nonprofit sectors to the new position.
Nied served as principal of Danville Elementary School from 2005-2009. She then served as the director of Education and as a member of the leadership team at the education nonprofit, Memphis Teacher Residency, Memphis, Tenn. for ten years. More recently, Nied was the chief academic officer and assistant executive director at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
“We believe Molly’s skills complement our current staff. She will prioritize expanding programming to create diverse offerings that meet the needs of the community, “ said Fitzgerald. “Molly will be working with the many different facets of the greater Danville community to ensure that the DACC is a welcoming place for all.”
Nied joined Heather Laubach, operations director, and the DACC staff on Oct. 18 at the community center.
“I am thrilled to join the DACC team and to serve the Danville community in this capacity. The community center has been an important part of this town for many years, and I am excited to help lead this great organization to its next chapter,” said Nied.