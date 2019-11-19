DANVILLE — Fans attending basketball games and wrestling matches at Danville Area High School will see a redesigned orange and purple gym floor.
The floor has been completely refinished and taken all the way down to the wood, high school Principal Jeremy Winn said. He said the old finish and paint were removed during work completed this past summer.
School officials chose designs for the floor with the Ironmen logo and the Ironmen name along with the school colors of orange and purple.
The logo and letters were painted and the rest of the design was created using orange and purple stains, he said.
"No wood had to be replaced," said Amy Willoughby, assistant high school principal. She said the wood was original to when the school was originally built as the Fred Diehl School.
Winn said students have been using the gym for gym classes and it is being used for basketball and wrestling practices that started Monday.
Miller Flooring did the project. Winn said they do work at universities and high schools and are well-known along the East Coast.
The sound system was also replaced in the gym. "The old one was starting to fail," Winn said.
The new system includes four new speakers mounted on rafters and can be used with Bluetooth and phone connectability. People should be able to hear in parts of the gym where they couldn't hear before, he said. The old system had two speakers.
The gym, which seats about 1,400, can also livestream events, such as girls and boys basketball and wrestling. Commencement exercises were livestreamed last year.
Winn said everyone who has seen the floor loves it and "they seem to be excited about the new look."
The wrestling room was also finished toward the end of last season. It is located in a former girls' locker room. Wrestlers used to use the upper gym, which is used as an overflow for gym classes. "We can pull bleachers out for sporting events," Winn said of the upper gym.