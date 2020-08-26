“If you have a garden and a library you have everything you need.”
— Marcus Tullius Cicero
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Aug. 27, 1955 Guinness Book of World Records published for the first time
Aug. 28, 1963 Martin Luther King, Jr. gave “I have a Dream Speech”
Aug. 29, 1966 The Beatles played their first U.S. concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Rebecca Beyer, 9, Kylee Drango, 9, and Curtis Klein, 9, were pictured in the weekly photo album watching as Heather Bigger, 6, all of Danville, poured brown sugar into the mix while making hand-rolled soft pretzels at the kids programs held at the Montour Delong Fair.
Dylan Keefer, 8, Phillip Mensch, 7, Ryan Woltomist, 7, and Caleb Pisarcik, 6, of Danville, also were pictured in the weekly photo album, splashing around keeping cool at Sunnybrook Pool. The boys spent the afternoon at the pool with the Trinity United Methodist school-age, child-care program.
The Danville girls tennis team opened the season with an easy 5-0 win over Central Columbia. The Lady Ironmen got straight-set singles victories from Mary Jane Buehner, Michelle Wood and Kourtney Bitterly, while Danville’s top doubles team of Nina Bastain teamed up with Laurel Edwards to win at No. 1 doubles.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Mark Gatski, coordinator of the Youth Summer Employment Program, presented teenagers assigned to Washies Playground as recreation and maintenance leaders with a certificate of appreciation. Jim Splain, Cindy Brady, Flory Lynn, Randy Gable and Mark Densberger received the awards. The program was part of the CETA and sponsored by the Danville Area School District.
Jack Foust won his ninth Frosty Valley Country Club men’s golf championship; “bettering his nearest opponent by 12 strokes.” The win for Foust was his seventh in the last 10 years. Foust finished with a total of 301. Runner up, Frank Rinker II, registered a 313. Third was Gale Pitchford with 316.
The Watermelon Day held at Sunnybrook was a big success. Bob Kirkner, Harry Kashner and Lisa Splitt were the winning team in the watermelon race. The object of the game was to swim across the pool and back while pushing a watermelon with your head.
The youngsters divided into two teams for the greased watermelon football game. Each team attempted to get the greased watermelon across their goal. Teams games were held for 10 and under and one for 11-15-year-olds.
The big event of the day came with the “Survival of the Fittest” football game for 16-year-olds and up. A team of boys from DHS was pitted against a Vo-Tech team. Danville players were: Jules Wahly, Bob Blee, Wayne Renz and Joe Harris. Players for the Vo-Tech team were: Ken Enterline, Mike Hack, Mike Geiswite and Jim Getkin.
The first game ended in a tie when the watermelon split in half. The Vo-Tech emerged the victors in a rematch. The Danville Kiwanis sponsored the Watermelon Day at the Park.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Friendship Fire Company men were holding their heads low after a 13-12 loss to the Friendship Girls Softball team on the Thompson field. According to the newspaper, the men fought valiantly and even scored first in the game. After the third inning, the game belonged to the members of the "fairer sex." Peg Raup, Barb Edmondson and Sally Snyder teamed up and each rapped out a double to “spark the ladies.” Sally Snyder was the winning hurler while the loss went to Mike Enright.
Charlotte Wray, the directress of the Riverside Playground, was pictured in the local news presenting prizes to the winners of the cowboy party held at the playsite. The youngsters won the awards for originality in composing their outfits. The winners were Kenny Conner, David Betz, Ting Magill, Jody VanSickle, Doug Blue and Jeff Jones.
Members of the planning committee for the first annual reunion of Battery A, 176th Field Artillery, were pictured in the local news discussing plans at a meeting held at the Frank W. Sidler American Legion Post 40 Home. George Kmiecinski, a former captain and commanding officer, Robert Love, Stag Night Committee, Donald Grausam, treasurer, George Lutz, general chairman, Mike Krum, publicity committee, and Dave Gibson, ticket committee, were in the photo.
Danville News carrier boys were in a photo with Ron Wilson, circulation manager, as they were ready to take off for a trip to Baltimore. The boys, winners of a recent contest, saw the Orioles-White Sox game. They were: Keith Hans, Bill Hummer, Greg Gaertner, Ricky Hawk, Bill Kuprevich and Don Houck.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
According to an article in The Morning News, George O. Wagner, of Danville, and R.S. Hemingway, of Bloomsburg, were among the 153 Pennsylvania lawyers and jurists who were appointed to advance plans for a world court to settle international disputes.
The appointments, announced by state headquarters of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, were made by President John G. Buchanan, who expressed the hope that they “will be known through the country for their interest in international justice.” The group would work with the parent organization’s committee “on proposals for the organization of the nations for peace justice and law.”
Hemingway and Wagner would join in the formation of plans for the world group.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Hundreds of people viewed, with delight, the string of lights that were illuminating Mill Street from the river bridge to Bloom Street, commenting favorably on the improved appearance it gave to the town at night.
The lights, up for the Labor Day Mardi Gras of the Clover Club, created a discussion that they should be left up year-long to make Mill Street more accessible in the nighttime hours.
There was talk of requesting borough council to have lights made permanent. Many of the surrounding towns had boulevard lights. Their theme was, “Let’s make every night Mardi Gras.”
While reading online the newspapers concerning the years I mention in my column, I am just amazed and don’t know why, as I grew up in the time period of some of those years, by what wonderful assets the local playgrounds, Sunnybrook Park, Washies Playground, Ferry Street, Riverside and Mahoning, were to the community. The programs, at each of them, contests, dances, games, educational events, sports, presenting something new every day throughout the summer, gave children all kinds of ways to grow their mind, body and spirit. We all enjoyed those special times involved in activities with other children, old friends, meeting new ones, learning so much from that experience of rising each day to head to our favorite playground for a new adventure and learning life lessons.
Thankful that we still have Sunnybrook Park and Washies Playground.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.