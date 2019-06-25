DANVILLE — Mary Lapos is displaying her artwork in a variety of subjects, such as horses, still life and portraits at two locations in Danville.
Some proceeds from the sale of her works, including originals, will go to the venues — the Danville Area Community Center and Danville Business Alliance.
A reception, with hors d'oeuvres made by Lapos, who used to own a bed and breakfast, and adult beverages will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 11 in the business alliance office, at 620 Mill St. The community center is near Danville Area High School.
In a small barn in Montour County, Lapos, a Danville area resident who has been drawing and painting for 60 years, creates art in a variety of mediums, including oil, pastels, watercolor, charcoal, pencil and textiles.
"Almost anyone can find something they enjoy looking at," she said.
Her work has been shown at the Art Association of Harrisburg's International Juried Show, Pennsylvania's Art of the State and is owned by private collectors throughout the United States, including in Hawaii, Canada, Europe, India and Ireland.
"It's wonderful. We are super excited to be able to showcase a local artist and she has been gracious enough to give some of her proceeds to the center, which is wonderful," said Heather Laubach, the center's director of operations.
"Her artwork is so beautiful and there is so much variety," Laubach said. Lapos also swims laps at the center.
Lapos started drawing as a child, while sitting in the lap of her dad, Spencer Buck. She also drew with her uncle, Cecil Buck, when he came home to Danville from the Air Force.
She drew while spending much time in the hospital in oxygen tents since she suffered from allergies. She loved coloring books and "my biggest delight was a new box of crayons with pointy tips," she said.
Lapos is a retired Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit teacher of 25 years. "I'm having a really good time in retirement getting to play every day now," she said of painting, drawing and experimenting.
Her favorite subject is horses. "My husband, Frank, and I used to raise thoroughbred horses for 20 years," she said. Frank taught in the Danville district.
The prints she has done of horses, in pastel and in oil, are popular. Another popular print is "Leaf Life," which was created with watercolor and ink.
Her original work, "In the Arms of the Angel," is on display in the community center. "I feel arts are just the conduit in some other realm," she said of the oil and ink piece.
"Inside Out," an original in watercolor and ink, hangs in the business alliance office. She said she did the painting long after being a breast cancer patient.
She created "Unity" using watercolor and ink after traveling throughout Africa, where she met women who gathered in art collectives to protect themselves and their children. "The idea is women stick together," she said.
Lapos held a large show throughout the state, including Harrisburg, Philadelphia, western Pennsylvania and Bloomsburg, of "Invisible People" depicting people who fall through the cracks or get lost in the system, she said.
Lately, her interest has been drawn to creating semi-abstract art. She has been mounting her pieces in Plexiglas and colored Plexiglas.
She uses the pseudonym name of moth, which is the name her daughter called her that was short for mother.
Moths are attracted to the light and represent mystery, darkness, light and transformation, Lapos said.
The name relates to her goals in art by expressing the unknown and the unseen and making them accessible to everyone.
She said she "reintroduces people to a lot of things they used to know and have forgotten."
Having traveled the world, she has found "people everywhere are more alike than different. They universally have the same hopes and dreams for themselves and their families as you and I."
Her last show was in Lewisburg, where she was the featured artist for the CommUnity Zone.
The Danville shows continue through July 31.
Prints are also available at hostermandesigns.com/moth.