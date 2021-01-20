“Of winter’s lifeless world each tree
Now seems a perfect part;
Yet each one holds summer’s secret
Deep down within its heart.”
— Charles G. Stater
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Jan. 20, 1945, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was inaugurated to an unprecedented fourth term as president of the United States. He had served since 1933.
Jan. 20, 1981, Ronald Reagan, 69, became the oldest person to become U.S. president.
Jan. 21, 1799, Edward Jenner introduced the smallpox vaccine, which eventually wiped out the deadly disease.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
For four weeks, eighteen students at Danville Area Middle School divided into groups of five or six to learn the job of a motorcycle mechanic firsthand.
Thanks to Ray Vreeland, owner of Vreeland’s Harley Davidson, and his employees; students had ‘a hands-on’ opportunity to learn about being a mechanic. Students spent 2 ½ hours each of the four weeks learning by removing a carburetor from inside a 1993 Low Rider Harley-Davidson, fixing it, then replacing it.
Billy Curry, Bryan Deibert and Darren Sterner were among students who found the Harley project interesting.
Middle school guidance counselor Betsy Deal commented, “It was as much fun for the mechanics as was for the kids.”
n
Eva Moses Kor, originally from Transylvania, talked with Danville Area High School students about her childhood and surviving Nazi Joseph Mengele’s experiments on twins at Auschwitz, starting in the spring of 1944. Her memories of childhood consisted of rats, dead bodies and chimneys. Many of the students in the afternoon lecture came to hear Kor speak for a second time.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Chemistry and business students at Danville Area High School used micro-computers to check their homework. The computers were programmed by other high school students enrolled in a computer class. Frank Ferrari and Jim Long were the instructors for the elective computer course offered to all high school students. Mike McDevitt’s chemistry students entered their calculations into the computer to prove their lab experiments.
Students Silas Kurzawa, Don Admire, Jeff Hostelley and Mike Hanaway were pictured in a photo along with Long and Ferrari.
n
Ken Watts, 65, sexton at Pine Street Lutheran Church, rang the church bell 52 times every day at noon to remind Danville residents of the Americans being held hostage in Iran. President Reagan announced at his inauguration celebration that the 52 hostages seized in the U.S. embassy in Tehran were being released after 444 days in captivity.
n
Peter Sassaman, a nine-year-old fourth-grader at the Liberty Valley Elementary School, received the Donnie Schnure Memorial Award during the Mifflinburg Elementary Wrestling Tournament. Sassaman also received the “outstanding wrestler” award at the tournament. He captured first place in the 60-pound class.
Other Danville winners included: Danny Diehl, first place at 70 pounds; Paul Sassaman, second place at 55 pounds; Ross Walker, second place at 60 pounds; Dave White, third place at 65 pounds; and Richard Morris, fourth place at 107 pounds.
n
Dee Miller was crowned Basketball Queen during a ceremony at the Diehl School. Miller was escorted by Al Nardini. Crowning Miller was 1979 Queen Allison Betz, escorted by Ed Smith. Attendants and members of the court included Lisa Renz, escorted by Dwayne Heeter; Crystal Smith, escorted by Bob Dressler; Jodi Mensch, escorted by Ed Howell; and Alane Shultz escorted by Hank Mowbray.
n
According to The Danville News, the undefeated Danville High School wrestling team (11-0) overpowered Williamsport 30-13 in its first-ever confrontation in a jammed Ironman sports arena. It was a classic ‘David slays Goliath’ as the locals won eight of twelve matches over the school with the largest student enrollment and best wrestling facilities in District IV.
Allison Richards, a Danville High School junior Key Club member, presented the Danville Kiwanis “Outstanding Wrestlers of the Match” award to Jim Martin and Rob Meloy for their superlative performances. Both were honor students in their academic studies.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Nine women who completed the requirements for the Gray Ladies Auxiliary of the American Red Cross were presented with pins during a meeting. Mrs. F. J. Biedlingmaier, Mrs. Doyle Brewer, Mrs. Winchester DeVoe, Miss Violet MacDonald, Mrs. Carl Fryling, Mrs. W. C. Keckley, Mrs. Luther Lowe, Mrs. Alfred Paladin and Mrs. Rheese Snyder were awarded pins. Dr. Frederick Kramer, staff member of Danville State Hospital, presented the lecture.
The Gray, or Grey, Ladies were a volunteer group of the American Red Cross, founded in 1918 at Walter Reed Army Hospital that provided non-medical care. The members, notably during World War I, became a source of comfort to wounded soldiers. After the war, the program expanded to civilian hospitals providing help in children’s wards, at desks, and private homes with friendly personal service to sick, injured patients and patients with disabilities. They worked in hospitals all over the country.
n
The local high school Ironettes, the female version of the Ironmen, toppled Coal Township, 38-22 to boost their record to 2-1 for the season.
Betty Cotner and Pam Henrie were the big scorers for the local varsity. Cotner hit for 17 points and Henrie for 15.
In girls’ basketball, guards were not permitted to shoot for the basket and played strictly a defensive game. The local guards, who were only identified by their last name, Mausteller, Nagle, Gilbert, McCracken and Young played an effective zone defense.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Donald F. VonBlohn was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army at Indiantown Gap. He entered the service in July 1942. His decorations and citations included the Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 1 bronze star, and World War II Victory Medal. He participated in battles and campaigns in Northern France.
Ice business in Danville
The ice from the dam and ponds was clearer and of a higher quality than ice from the Susquehanna River due to pollution from upstream mining. The early icemen used a horse and wagon to deliver the cakes of ice. The horse knew the route as well as the driver. The 15-inch ice tongs that spanned the 45-inch block of ice were used as a marker for size; the ice was then chipped with an ice pick.
The icemen used the metal ice tongs to hoist the ice cake on their burlap-covered shoulder if it was for a top-loading icebox. It was carried on the hip if for a sideload. In 1938, Lawrence paid $3 a day for delivering ice. In a mild winter, the ice was shipped from the Poconos by train in a boxcar left on the siding at the DL&W Station for the icemen. The yellow card in the customer’s window told the iceman that ice was needed and the amount. The cost of ice at the time was 25 cents per 100 pounds. The icemen knew everyone on the route and the ice size needed. Frozen foods were difficult to keep and the drip pan underneath had to be emptied every day.
A few of the men who worked in the ice business were Charles Kelly, Tom Foust, Bob Hulihan, John Curry, Ralph Heim, Ed (Butch) Heim, Ed Ward, Bernard Bloskey, Lorie Yeager, Howard Mutchler, Bob Pursel, Bill Seesholtz, Bud Remley and Kirk Delcamp.
Eleanor Deutsch remembered on Sunday afternoons in the winter, when the river was frozen, dozens of Danville families, with their wagons, collected ice to make ice cream.
As youngsters in the summer, we would watch as they chipped the blocks of ice and collect a handful of remaining pieces.
n
In January of 1981, Bill and I enjoyed watching our daughter, Tracy, a 1978 DHS grad, and a cheerleader for the Shippensburg University playing at Nelson Field house at Bloomsburg, along with all the ‘Big Red’ cheerleaders giving their best, the game went down to the wire, a thriller. The Bloom Huskies came out on top, 66-64.
It was mentioned in the Sports Whirl column written by Whitey McCloskey.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.