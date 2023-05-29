DANVILLE — Fourteen Danville Area High School students in an AP science class and their chaperones spent parts of four days at field study school offered by Chincoteague Bay Field Station, located on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, between the Atlantic Ocean and ecologically important Chesapeake Bay.
The students, over four days and three nights, were able to experience the ecology of a coastal system, said Sonia Crane, Danville Area High School biology teacher.
Crane was one of the chaperones and went on the same excursion in 1989, when she was a student at Franklin Regional High School, in Murrysville.
The barrier islands of the Eastern Shore create habitats that are biologically diverse and geologically dynamic.
“We’ve done this for quite a few years, almost 10 years,” said Crane. “The annual study trips were only interrupted by the pandemic. This year is the first student trip since 2019.”
The program is the result of a consortium of many universities.
“Because the area is so ecologically important, universities have gone there to help maintain the program,” Crane said.
“I’ve known the area since I was in high school,” Crane said. “The program is so unique in that they include education in chemistry, bio-chemistry, organismal biology and physics. You can study anything down there. It is so diverse because you get the transect of the area islands, the dunes, the maritime forest. All of these ecosystems are in one place. “
Crane chose this program for students because of the strength of the program.
“Students are in the field, doing science,” she said.
Upon arrival on Sunday night, the students were taught boat safety, because much of the specimen collection was from the boat. Students tested the waters for turbidity, collecting waters at different depths.
Students learned about the equipment they used the night before putting them to practice, Crane said.
Monday was pretty intense, Crane said, describing the program.
“It went from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Students had many breaks. But you really didn’t feel like you were doing work.”
Team building activities were mixed in.
The group on Monday went on a boat and did chemical testing, clarity of the water. They collected organisms that they put back. On Monday afternoon they again collected samples, but from more shallow water.
At night they went to a lab with their specimens and put them under the microscope.
On Tuesday they went into the marsh, the wetlands.
“Wallops Island is such a beautiful place, I love the scenery,” said Madison Sauers, AP bio senior.
Ella DeWald loved seeing all the crabs in the mud.
“This was the most fun experience of high school,” Anna Hummel sophomore AP bio, added.
The entire purpose of the trip, Crane explained was for these students “to take what they have learned in the classroom and apply it in the field. When you are very new in science it is hard to know what to look for. But these students have studied ecology and chemistry. So they are not only able to enjoy what they are learning but they are able to have fun. They are ending their high school career with a fun trip, but also educational.”