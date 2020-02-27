DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board voted 8-0 Wednesday night against the Benton Area School District's request to reduce the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School training to half days for 10th-through-12th-grade students for all participating school districts.
The board also approved the hiring of Nicholas Truax as a data services specialist at a starting salary of $52,000, with his starting date pending receipt of all required doumentation, and accepted the resignations of Liberty Valley Intermediate School music teacher Jennifer Hopple, effective the last day of the 2019-2020 school year, and Jennifer Neuhard, family services manager at Head Start, effective April 17.
The board also voted to retain the Levin Legal Group, Huntingdon Valley. Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said afterward the firm was retained for a personnel matter.
Board member Chris Huron was absent.
— JOE SYLVESTER