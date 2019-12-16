DANVILLE — Eight mostly new Danville Area School Board members chose a fresh start for the board in selecting their ninth member on Monday night.
After interviewing three candidates — including former board member and president Randy Keister — the board voted 8-0 to appoint Castan Kiersch, 41, of Danville, a physical therapist who runs three physical therapy facilities.
Scott Shultz, of Rush Township, was the other candidate.
Each candidate was interviewed individually while the other two were sequestered in another room.
Before the vote, Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle told the board, "Experience is wonderful, but I think with a new board, freshness would be applicable."
She explained that a new board can come together to work with school leadership, unlike someone set in their ways.
During the interviews, board President Bonnie Edmeads asked each candidate three questions: With financial resources limited, what can be done to spend finances in the areas where they are most needed? What future opportunities and challenges do they see for the district? What past experience did they have in resolving conflict?
Shultz and Kiersch said education of students should always take precedence over other expenses, in answer to the first question.
Keister said money can be moved to where it is needed most and the district can seek grants.
"I'm not a proponent of raising taxes," he said.
Shultz said the district has a new opportunity with a new board. He said there is a chance for the board to work together, unlike in the past.
Most members were appointed this year following five resignations.
It isn't "us against them," Shultz said. "The backstabbing that took place in the past. I hope it stays in the past."
He said challenges include hiring a new superintendent and contracts. The teachers contract expired June 30.
Keister and Kiersch said the district's buildings present opportunities and challenges. Keister said the district has an opportunity to use the land across the road from the primary school-high school campus to put the schools all on one campus.
Kiersch asked whether the district should determine, "Is there a better place to put a school down the road?"
Shultz said he resolved a conflict involving his son, who was having problems in school. He said he worked with with a school official on the issue and his son was moved to a different school, where he did much better.
Keister said he had past experience resolving conflict when he was on the board or involved in the district over the years since 2002.
He said he was applying for the seat because the make-up of the board was different than when he decided not to run earlier this year and he wanted to offer his experience and knowledge, including what he gained working on past building projects.
Kiersch said he has past experience managing the three physical therapy clinics and 17 staff members. He said he has had to terminate someone. He also serves on his church board, where he voted against a pastor candidate who wasn't a good fit. He said he would make decisions based on what's best for the district.
"I think I can help us move forward as a board member," Kiersch said.
District Transportation Coordinator Laura Renno, who is also the district notary, swore in Kiersch.