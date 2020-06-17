DANVILLE — Student athletes can voluntarily participate in pre-season workouts this summer, but under state and federal guidelines, the Danville Area School Board decided by a 7-1 vote at a special meeting Wednesday night.
Under the new district policy, athletes, coaches and staff must undergo COVID-19 health screenings prior to any practice, event or team meeting.
Board Vice President Victor Marks, however, spoke out against the policy before the vote, saying it "shows a lack of planning and leadership."
The new district policy states students who choose not to participate in the offseason activities would not be punished or restricted from participating in future activities, but those who do and their parents must sign a participation waiver releasing the district of any liability for the student contracting a communicable disease, including COVID-19.
The policy requires that facility requests must be submitted to limit areas to one team or group at a time and for proper cleaning cleaning. The policy also calls for healthy hygiene practices, including handwashing and employees wearing a cloth face covering when feasible.
Marks, a physician who said he has researched pandemics and bioterrorism, said the way the policy was written concerned him enough as a board member, physician and father to attend the meeting in person rather than virtually. Only board members Christina Fish and Jennifer Gurski participated virtually, while other board members and administrators sat at socially distanced desks. Board member Dr. Yohannes Getachew was absent.
Marks said that when it comes to screening individuals, which is extremely important and done every day at Geisinger, "We don't have a procedure in place to train coaches and staff to do this."
He said the protocols are not spelled out in the policy.
"Social and physical distancing are not spelled out," he added.
Marks said the chances of COVID sneaking into a practice session were not worth the risk.
He said he was not saying some sports should not resume practicing, such as golf and running sports. He was especially concerned about athletes in the weight room, who, between the student lifting and a spotter on either end of the barbell, there would be "three males 18 inches apart."
Marks noted a running nose is considered a COVID symptom, which would make it "extraordinarily confusing in implementing" the policy.
"When there's a positive case, what do you do? It's not spelled out here," the board member said.
The policy calls for contact tracing to determine who an infected person has been in close proximity to. Marks called it a "national tragedy" that contact tracing has not unfolded the way it should.
"It would be wrong to not get back out and do things," Mark conceded, but he said it was premature to include mass transportation of students in the policy.
Before the vote, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said a trainer from Geisinger provided training to the fall coaches on the proper way to screen at a meeting earlier Wednesday. Marks was the only no vote.
Chris Johns, director of student affairs and services, said afterward the trainer at the coaches' meeting was one of the district's contracted trainers.
"He went through the procedure, the symptoms to look for," Johns said.
He said if someone has a high temperature, that person will be isolated from the group.
"There is some validity in what he (Marks) is saying," Johns said.
He added, though, that in a society that is starting to open up in the green phase, it was time to start to get back to normal activity.
The board also approved the fall coaches list at the meeting.