DANVILLE — Five candidates, including an attorney who sued the Danville Area School District and its school board, are seeking nominations in the May 18 primaries to run for two four-year seats on the board. Three other candidates have filed nomination petitions to run for three two-year seats.
Voters will narrow the field 40 days from today when Democrats and Republicans pick their respective candidates. Former Montour County District Attorney Robert W. Buehner Jr., of Valley Township, and incumbents Dr. Yohannes Getachew and Castan Kiersch, both of Mahoning Township, all cross-filed to seek both parties’ nominations to run for the two four-year openings.
Judicial and school board candidates are permitted to cross-file.
Richard A. Vognetz II, of Danville, and Christine F. Gordon, of Liberty Township, filed to run for Republican nominations.
Sherry L. Cooper, of Mahoning Township, and Michael A. Clouser, of Derry Township, cross-filed to run for two-year seats. John Croll, also of Derry, is vying for the Republican nomination to run for the third two-year opening.
Buehner said he is running to provide stability to a board that has seen six resignations in the last two years, help make Danville Area the premiere school district in the region, stop secret school board meetings and hire outstanding teachers and administrators. Buehner sued the district and board in 2020 alleging the board violated the state's Sunshine Act by not permiting him to discuss the district budget at a virtual school board meeting.
Buehner, 68, solicitor for Valley Township and Washingtonville municipal authorities, said the lawsuit currently is pending in Commonwealth Court.
"Seven generations of my family have graduated from the Danville school system," he said. "My great-great uncle was a superintendent of schools. My father was a teacher, principal and superintendent. I have immense pride in being a Danville High School graduate."
Gordon, of Liberty Township, whose husband, Kyle, is on the board, has worked at the Geisinger Health Plan in account management for 20 years.
She said that one of the priorities of the current school board is to ensure resources are available for the social and emotional well-being of all district students.
"This concern was based on studies conducted prior to the pandemic, although these concerns have increased due to the restrictions put into place as a result, and the effect they've had on students," Gordon said. "This is a priority for me as well, because children cannot excel academically if basic psychological needs are deficient."
She said she hopes to contribute as a board member to the continued collaborative approach between the board and the school administration.
"I also support the contribution that extracurricular activities make to students' development, as they learn to work together and help others through adversity and challenges," Gordon said.
Vognetz, 41, a manufacturer's representative for a window and door company and an officer with the Sons of the American Legion in Danville, has four children in the district.
"I kind of have an insider on what's going on with the children and the pandemic," said Vognetz, a 1998 Danville Area grad. "I want to make it a better school board with better communication, better transparency, no secret meetings and hire the best educators."
Getachew and Kiersch were unavailable for comment.
Getachew, a Geisinger anesthesiologist, was appointed to the board in October 2019 to replace Kevin Brouse, who resigned the month before. Getachew was appointed to serve through Dec. 1, 2021.
"I have kids," Getachew responded during his interview before the board. "I have a vested interest in the improvement and betterment of the schools."
Getachew cited the district's academic achievements and the welcoming community as areas where the district could be proud. He said the board needs to work on openness.
Kiersch, a physical therapist who runs three physical therapy facilities, was appointed in December of 2019 to replace Dawn Gill, who decided not to run after she was on the ballot and won re-election. He said during his board interview that the education of students should always take precedence over other expenses.
Clouser, 54, a retired U.S. Bureau of Prisons counselor, said he decided to run for the board when, "I had a discussion among some friends who thought we could do a better job than the curent board is doing."
The U.S. Army veteran added, "In all honesty, I would like to see our schools get back to what they were. Both of my boys graduated from Danville, both sons are veterans, one is an RN at Geisinger, the other in his third year of medical school. I would like to see that school continue that."
According to Darlis Dyer, Montour County assistant director of elections/chief voter registrar, one of the four-year seats up for election this year is currently occupied by Bonnie Edmeads, a former board president who was appointed in 2019 to replace Heather Hackenberg, who resigned that year. The other is filled by Dr. Korta Yuasa, who replaced Dr. Victor Marks last year after Marks stepped down. Marks was appointed in late 2019 to replace Josh Seidel, who had resigned that year. Edmeads and Yuasa did not file petitions to seek nominations.
Getachew, Kiersch and Christina Fish currently occupy the seats up for a two-year term. Fish was appointed in 2019 to replace Erin Ross, who had resigned. Fish did not file to run for a board seat.
Cooper and Cross could not be reached for comment.