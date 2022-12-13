DANVILLE — Borough council members passed a 2023 budget of $3.2 million, with no tax increase at Tuesday night's meeting.
"Millage, at 6.52 is the same as 2022," said Brindy Mordan, Danville Borough finance director.
A resolution also passed by council is a formality that is required every year if there is no tax increase, Mordan said.
If there is an increase, Mordan added, "an ordinance is required, not a resolution."
Here is how taxes break down based on a home assessed at $100,000:
General taxes at 6.52 mils would be $652; street light taxes at 0.63 mils would be $63; fire taxes at 1 mil would be $100. The total tax would be $815.
The largest expenditures in the budget are for the police department: $1.3 million, and street department, $967,000.
The next step in considering Geisinger's zoning map change is to conduct a public meeting.
A public meeting had been scheduled on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., but that meeting was tabled and will happen in January. A date for that meeting has not yet been set.