DANVILLE — The Danville borough office is currently open during regular business hours.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey asked people to re-think physical visits at this time.
They can reach the office by email or phone instead of entering the building. There is a drop-off box in the alley to deposit any correspondence.
The borough office can be reached at 570-275-3091. Receptionist Donna Murphy is at ext. 0 or dmurphy@danvilleboro.org; Berkey at ext. 4 or sberkey@danvilleboro.org; Jackie Hart, director of codes and development, ext. 1 or jhart@danvilleboro.org; finance director Brindy Mordan ext. 3 at bmordan@danvilleboro.org; water and sewer clerk Mary Ellen Rockwell ext. 2 or mrockwell@danvilleboro.org and Bill Brady of code enforcement ext. 5 at bbrady@danvilleboro.org.