DANVILLE — A group of Danville business owners came together to fight hunger, and on Wednesday, some of the donors came to Merle Norman Cosmetics, on MIll Street, to give 11 checks totaling more than $2,200 to LInda Shoop, of the Danville Riverside Food Bank.
"This isn't the final amount," said Merle Norman shop owner Kay Roth, who helped organize the group. But the total represented what was given to the food bank on Wednesday.
"There were other contributors who couldn't be here," Roth said.
"I didn't know anything about this until I was contacted (on Tuesday)," Shoop said.
The idea for donating to the food bank came when Abbey Kremser, of English Garden, discussed the idea of doing a promotion with Roth.
Roth had been wanting to get a retail group together for things like this so they could work together.
"Everything works better when we all work together," Roth said. "Everyone benefits when there are more things going on in the downtown area, drawing people here."
A group that included businesspeople Roth, Kremser, Alexis Pappas, Old City Bagel Co., Macey Getkin, Twice as Dear gift shop, and Joann and Brad Bason, Bason Coffee came together to contribute to the local food bank in time for Easter.
"There is a lot of hunger insecurity here and it's sad," Roth said. "As an individual you always feel like you can't make that big a difference but when everybody works together we can be more effective. So, we are doing this to fight hunger. But we are planning to periodically all do things together. Some things to benefit the community, and some things just to promote Danville as a place to be."
Kremser said that she has been made aware of the issue of hunger, "especially in the last year."
While accepting the checks, Shoop said, "We've noticed, a little in the last year that we are getting a higher percentage of older people coming to the food bank. A lot of them are living on $700, $800, $900 a month. They are so appreciative of anything we can give them.
"Our family numbers are going down a little bit as people go back to work," Shoop said. "But the older population numbers are rising."
"If you're on a fixed income, grocery prices, for example, just keep going up. I live in Mahoning Township, so I drive by Shiloh Church on my way to work, and I am just amazed at the long lines ... and how many people come to the food bank for help," Roth said.
The food at the food bank is given out "as soon as we are finished preparing it," Shoop said. "On food distribution days, we say it starts at 10 a.m., but when we get to the church at 7:30 a.m., some people are already lined up. It's a steady stream of people until about 1 p.m."
The money raised will "probably" be used to buy food from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Shoop said. "We also buy food from Weis and Giant. We also give out gift cards to help supplement the food that they do buy."
The food bank is open the second Saturday of every month.
"We serve about 300 to 350 families," Shoop said.