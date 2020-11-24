Thank you to all of the essential workers who spend endless hours providing the various services needed during this pandemic and to the health caretakers, who work tirelessly at the risk of their own health, caring and protecting their patients with COVID-19. We are forever grateful. You are all our heroes.
"The pilgrims made seven times more graves than huts. No Americans have been more impoverished than these who, nevertheless, set aside a day of thanksgiving."
– H. U. Westermayer
The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 over a three-day harvest festival.
Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on Oct. 3, 1863.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Students at Danville Elementary School made leaves and each wrote what they were thankful for on them to celebrate the holiday. Those pictured in the local newspaper included Aimee Reinaker, fifth grade, Greg Doebler, first grade, Julie Phillips, third grade, Michael Vitale, kindergarten, Chris Troutman, second grade, Trevor Chrysler, fourth grade and Hannah Alderfer.
Colin Shoop, 6, a first-grader in Jane Kettlewell’s class at Mahoning Cooper Elementary school, was all smiles as he enjoyed his Mayflower meal. The students learned that life on the Mayflower was made up of simple meats and plenty of hardships.
The Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Church held its 17th annual Thanksgiving meal believing people shouldn’t be alone on Thanksgiving. According to Chairman Paul Seif, more than 250 pounds of turkey was prepared along with the usual Thanksgiving trimmings, including homemade pies. All were welcome to stop by for dinner, and home delivery was available.
Pictured in the local newspaper was Kristen, Bialecki, 7, assisting Joe Hilkert on the serving line along with Betty Starr, Tom Starr and Sis Hause. (Bill was washing pots and pans.)
The Knights of Columbus, not holding in-house dinners this year, was prepared for 300 take-out meals and home deliveries.
The Danville Chapter of the American Red Cross was also helping local residents enjoy the holiday. Sponsors of the local Feed-a-Friend Food Bank took food to 350 families.
The Lady Ironmen soccer team finished the season, with 22 wins, capturing the District 4 Championship, the best record of any soccer team in school history; all were stars.
Nine of Danville’s 11 starters were honored by the Susquehanna Valley League. Coach Patrick Madigan was named the league’s Coach of the Year. Three Danville players, Danielle Grubb, Ashley Emerick and Crystal Jantzi were named to the first team of the SVL North All-Star Team. Alison Carney, Aleah Wright, Ashley Willoughby and Libby Waldrop were named to the second team, and Lauren Heath and Rachel Hepfer were awarded honorable mentions.
Jantzi was also named to the Coaches Association All-State Team.
It was a busy week in Danville as Santa arrived from the North Pole and the "Jolly Old Soul" was the highlight of the annual Danville Christmas parade. The beginning of buck season had many of the hunters heading to camp.
The local churches welcomed all to their special service of thanks and prayers.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The children from the Villa Preschool gave thanks to God in the Villa Chapel. The children, dressed as pilgrims and Native Americans, made decorative banners of thanks for the occasion. A social followed the service for the children to feast on apples, nuts, raisins, cornmeal bread and popcorn.
Members of the Brownie Troop 445, students at Riverside Elementary School, were pictured displaying canned goods they collected for needy families in the area. Troop leader was Trudy Ligosh and the assistant leader was Harriet Rashon.
Members of Washingtonville Cub Scout Den 1 Pack 37 made turkey apples for distribution to guests at Orchard View Nursing home as a Thanksgiving treat. Pictured in the local newspaper were Joey Parker, Steve Baylor, Wade Sullivan, Jared Pringle, Andy Bush, Jeff Bush, Eric Patterson, David Merroll, Chris Betz, Shawn Kroh, Rod Kroh and Matthew Bush.
Karl Martin, DHS Principal, was pictured in the local newspaper accepting the Eastern Conference B-2 Division football Championship Trophy from Ironmen Coach Ted Yeager at an awards ceremony. Paul Wysocki, junior linebacker, received the Coaches Defensive Player of the Year. Don Fausnaught, senior wide receiver, received the Offensive Player of the Year Award from Coach Yeager.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The first Teen Talk of the season was held at the YMCA with a discussion centered around Thanksgiving. Rev. Roland Julian, a pastor of the Mahoning Manor Christian Alliance church, led the discussion.
Donald M. Gordon, committee chairman of Teen Talks, invited all young teens of the Montour and Riverside area to attend the event.
Royal Swan Food Stores Thanksgiving sales included a two-pound canned ham for $1.69 and 2 large cans of pumpkin for 35 cents, walnuts for 49 cents a pound and the largest can of fruit cocktail for 39 cents. Turkeys at A&P were 39 cents a pound and stuffing bread was 27 cents a loaf, Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, two 16 oz. cans for 39 cents.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
“For the first time in many years, Americans could enjoy their day of Thanksgiving without fear or restraints. They are thankful that the war has come to an end and we attained a decisive Victory; that freedom and decency still live, that America was untouched by destruction, that we had a united will to carry on, that we had leaders of great vision, that we had men and women of courage. They are thankful that those sons and daughters in uniform were safe and well; soon to be demobilized to return to civilian life; remembering in their prayers those that made the supreme sacrifice for this freedom.
“On this day of Thanksgiving Americans are grateful that their country became a sanctuary for all who were weary and heavy-laden, for those who suffered injustice, persecution, despotism, for those enslaved to cruel masters, for those who could not worship God according to their consciences, for those who sought to renew their lives in a land of opportunity.”
Sentences from Victory loan Bond and column These Days — Thanksgiving 1945.
Luther S. Reibsome was honorably discharged from the United States Army after serving since September 1941. He was awarded the EAME Ribbon with two battle stars for his participation in the Netherlands and Rhineland campaigns as well as the Good Conduct Medal and the American Defense Ribbon.
A Thanksgiving semi-formal was held at the YMCA by the local Flight of the Civil Air Patrol with proceeds to benefit the YMCA. The Kings of Swing from Bloomsburg provided the music and mothers of the Civil Air Patrol members baked pumpkin pies and provided other refreshments for the CAP Canteen.
The Danville Ironmen burst onto the Bloomsburg football field with colors waving and music blaring for the traditional Turkey Day game that had been held every year, except 1933, since 1919. A game when the bleachers were always filled with cheering fans.
Two new records were set: the highest score made against Danville by a Bloomsburg school team and the first time that the Panthers won two Thanksgiving games in a row. Bloomsburg won the trophy with a score of 37-0. Danville was having a difficult year; many of the young boy students, due to wartime shortage of workers, either worked on family farms or held jobs at local businesses.
Let our lives be full of both thanks and giving.
— Sis Hause
