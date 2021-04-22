DANVILLE — Marleigh Patrick, a junior at Danville Area High School, has much to cheer about these days.
Patrick was recently chosen to represent the area as a cheerleader at the Big 33 Football Classic game — “a very big deal,” said Chris Johns, Danville district athletic director.
The Big 33 Football Classic is an all-star football game featuring the top high-school football players and cheerleaders in Pennsylvania and Ohio. This year it will be held on May 31.
In order to be selected as a cheerleader at Big 33, Patrick, who trains on her own time with Pennsylvania Elite Cheerleaders, had to first try out, she said.
The tryouts were held in Harrisburg.
“Anybody can try out. and there are a lot of girls that did try out,” she said. “They score you and have you do different cheers and dances. They let you tumble. Then they stop for a little bit and take whoever has the highest score. Whoever they think is best for the team.”
Early love for sport
Patrick started competitive cheerleading at 6 years old, said her mother, Jonna Hockenbrough.
It was Patrick’s kindergarten year.
“She was on the mini-level team,” Hockenbrough said. “It was five- and six-year-olds and she started pretty much at the end of her kindergarten year. She fell in love with it, and has been cheering every year since. She is a natural athlete.”
Hockenbrough’s other children, two sons, are also athletic.
“I always wanted to get them all into something they are passionate about,” Hockenbrough said. “When Marleigh fell in love with cheerleading at six years old I never had to force her to go to practice. She just knew it was a cheer night and focused on that. I think having such a strict schedule helped her with her grades. She knew she had to get her work done when she wasn’t at the gym, practicing.
“Cheerleading helped with her academics,” Hockenbrough said.
High school guidance counselor Gary Grozier described Patrick as “a driven kid. She is very hard-working and very focused.
“Marleigh works hard at cheerleading, and the time she spends at that is time taken away from other things,” Grozier said. “Yet she is a very good student. It takes a special person to excel both academically and athletically. She’s doing a great job.”
Patrick said she was drawn to cheerleading by the fact that “I made a ton of friends. I loved the physical aspect of it. and I like traveling.”
Patrick said people don’t realize all the hard work that goes into being a “great” cheerleader, and she has the bumps and bruises from hours of practice to prove it.
“I also broke my arm cheering,” she said. “We practice four times a week and each practice is three hours.”
Athletic ability and showmanship are a part of what’s needed to be a great cheerleader, according to Patrick. “You have to have a very strong mindset and be open to trying a lot of new things. You also have to be in good shape.”
The showmanship part of it all is not to be understated, Patrick said. “You have to be bubbly, you have to talk to the crowd. You have to have good timing. That’s why the focus is on team practice so we can all look together, in uniform.”
“Marleigh was never shy,” said Hockenbrough. “She made friends very easy. Kids seemed to be drawn to her as friends. She is very determined, and a go-getter.”
Big 33 Football Classic
The Big 33 Football Classic was not heavily promoted, but Marleigh knew how important a game it was from years past.
The game was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Marleigh found out through her competitive team, Pennsylvania Elite, that they were having tryouts,” Hockenbrough said. “So we went down on a Saturday morning and she had to do a full audition to see if she could make the team.”
At Pennsylvania Elite, she has learned how to competitively tumble, dance and jump.
“You learn how to perform,” Patrick said. “It is a lot of repetition. You do the routines over and over again so we can look perfect.”
What Patrick likes best about cheerleading is the performing aspect of it.
“For high school cheerleading,” she said, “I like to cheer for the football players, for the crowd. Get them hyped up.”
In that regard, last year was tough, because of the pandemic.
“We practiced outdoors and social distanced a lot,” she said.
Marleigh’s mom records almost all of her performances.
“My mom has been there through everything,” Patrick said. “She drove me to all the practices, competitions. and we (Pennsylvania Elite team) are going to Disney to compete in May.”