DANVILLE — Preschoolers visited 15 decorated trunks and costumed characters handed them candy at the Danville Child Development Center along Wall Street.
The kids, who were also in costume, came from the Wall Street and the Bloom Road locations.
Dodie Mead set up a jack-o-lantern themed trunk on Halloween. Her son, Oxford, 3, is a student at the Bloom Road location.
Andrea Wetzel portrayed Little Red Riding Hood while her sister, Maggie Wetzel, posed as the grandmother and Maggie's son, Christian, 4, dressed as the big bad wolf. Andrea said this was the first time she participated, but her sister had set up a decorated trunk before.
Katelyn Shade chose a barnyard theme for her first trunk theme. With her was her son Jase's grandmother, Kelly Haas, and his aunt, Kelsey Rowe. Jase, 4, goes to the child development center.
Lauren Mattivi created a camping scene with a tepee and trees. She has decorated a trunk before. Her son Kane, 4, attends the center.
"It's a really nice event for the preschoolers. I like to see them all dressed up," she said.
Teresa and Jason Bankert brought some of their collection of models of rescue vehicles for their trunk scene. Teresa's mother Sharon Hunter assisted. The Bankerts have two children at the center — Grant, 2, and Liam, 4.
Center Executive Director Diane Verbeck said they have been holding the trunk or treat event for eight years.