DANVILLE — Bev Border brought her three little Brussels Griffons to Sunday's Blessing of the Animals at Pine Street Lutheran Church, even though she is not a member there.
Her own church, Shiloh United Church of Christ, also in Danville, doesn't hold a pet blessing.
"We drove up to Williamsport one time for a blessing," the Danville woman said.
Michelle Dunn, also of Danville, another Shiloh member, brought her retriever mix, Wiley, to Pine Street.
The Pine Street church blessing was the first it has held in several years. Pet owner Tom Herrington, president of the church council, estimated it was about four years since the last one.
Church member Barbara Ezdebski, of Danville, who was handing out dog treats on Sunday, said past pet blessings were held in the gazebo on the side of the church when the weather was nice.
"One woman brought a gold fish in a stroller," Ezdebski said. "It was covered in Saran wrap. We've had bunnies, we've had gold fish, some kind of lizard and lots of dogs and cats."
Sunday's blessing only drew three pet owners who brought a total of five dogs. The blessing was held on the church's front steps. Besides Border, who brought Dory, Griffy and Harry, the only other pet owners were Herrington, who brought his black Lab named Rio, and Dunn.
Interim Pastor Gretchen Johanson, who conducted the pet blessing, resumed the practice this year.
"I think it's so important. They bring such comfort to us. Sometimes they're our stability... sometimes they're a pain in the neck," Johanson said with a laugh.
She later added, "As long as I'm pastor here, there will be a blessing."