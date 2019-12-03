Danville community welcomes Santa Claus with parade

DANVILLE — Santa Claus arrived on an antique firetruck during a parade of firetrucks sounding their sirens along Mill Street Friday night.
More than 100 people lined both sides of the street to see him ride on a 1941 truck of the Southside Fire Company of Riverside.
Santa greeted families on the street and then retired to his cottage, at Canal Park on Mill Street, where he spoke with children.
Kimella Tanner, 9, and brothers Isaac, 3, and Donovan, 5, were among the first to see him. Santa asked them to be good for the rest of the year. Paige Bitting portrayed Jolly the Elf and assisted in handing out goodie bags provided by Service 1st Federal Credit Union.
Five-year-old Eleanor Campbell, wearing red reindeer antlers, said she asked Santa to bring her a purple tablet, games, videos and a rainbow unicorn "with purple on it. I love purple."
Others sitting on Santa's lap included Riley Woods, 17 months, and Olivia Woods, 5.
Washies Fire Company Lt. Joe Stigerwalt said the parade included the Mahoning Township East End's brush truck, Ladder 19 from the Friendship Fire Company, Engine 33 and Squad 35 from the Continental Fire Company and the Washies Squrt and heavy duty rescue.
Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said Mike Kuziak provided the Christmas trees for Santa's cottage. Hanging on the trees are bags of mittens, gloves and other winter gear free to anyone who needs them compliments of Villager Realty of Danville.
Before the parade, Rudolph and Elmo greeted people in front of Merle Norman Cosmetics, on Mill Street. They were promoting the free puppet holiday show at the Thomas Beaver Free Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 which is part of Danville's Hometown Holiday Weekend.
Children can visit Santa in his cottage from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays.