DANVILLE — Danville Borough Council members adopted a pared down budget for 2020 with a 1 percent real estate tax increase Tuesday night.
The increase, to 6.52 mills, will amount to an average of $8.60 more per year, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
The fire tax will remain at 1 mill and the street light tax will stay at .63-mill.
Six council members unanimously voted in favor of the budget. Council President Kevin Herritt and Councilman Howard Beers were absent.
After the council voted down the previous spending plan by 5-to-3, the council held a special meeting Nov. 18 during which they cut spending and reduced the tax increase, which would have amounted to a 4 percent increase on a general fund budget of $2.64 million.
General fund expenditures for 2020 are projected at $2,712,372. General fund revenues are expected to total $2,648,462.
At the special meeting, the council was able to slash a $64,000 deficit to $15,750.
The council was able to add about $12,000 in revenue to the budget by approving the collection of interim taxes when properties are added to the tax rolls or improvements are made to properties and assessments are increased by Montour County. That way the borough can bill residents for the current year, which the borough hadn't been doing. Council members also cut $32,000 to replace a pumping station roof and $4,250 for flowers and shrubs for Memorial Park.
To balance the 2019 budget, the council increased real estate taxes by 4.99 percent and was the sixth consecutive year it had raised taxes. That resulted in an average increase of $39 per property owner.
Danville was the only one to increase taxes every year since 2015 from a survey of 10 municipalities in Montour, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
In other business, council members:
Approved restricting Cherry Street to truck traffic from Spruce Street to Little Ash Street.
Withdrew an offer of employment to Hugh Clinton as a police officer since he has accepted another job. Because he was the only one on the eligibility list, the police commission will start the process of choosing a candidate over, said Cpl. Jonathan Swank, officer in charge.