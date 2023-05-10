Six Danville borough council candidates are seeking seats in their respective wards during the Primary Election.
Voters within the borough, which is divided into four wards, will make their selections on Tuesday.
Candidates in the first, second and fourth wards are seeking election for four-year council terms. The third ward council race is currently unopposed, and the election will occur in the fall.
First ward
In the first ward, voters will choose between Democrats Tyler Patterson and Amber Neidig.
Patterson, a graduate of the Danville Area High School, is the current Danville Fire Department chief and has been active in the department for almost 20 years. Patterson is also an EMT and the president of the Danville Fireman’s Relief Association.
Patterson, who has a bachelor of science degree in mass communications, hopes voters will recognize his ability to see both sides.
“Through my involvement and leadership roles within various service organizations, I seek to be the change I want to see in the world,” he said. “I also pride myself in my communication skills, which allow me to serve as a mediator, making sure that both sides are understanding the message that one is trying to convey to another.”
If elected, Patterson said his main goal will be to build community throughout the borough.
“The main thing I have in mind is to find ways to increase community engagement. I dream of a Danville where everyone knows their neighbors and looks out for each other,” he said. “I love looking at old photos of Danville and seeing events where the entire town came out to celebrate with their neighbors and I want to bring that back.”
Stephen Humphries, who is a current council member representing the first ward, is running for one of the commissioner seats in Montour County. If elected as commissioner, Humphries’ seat on the Danville Borough Council would become vacant.
Amber Neidig, also a candidate in the first ward and the Montour County Democratic Committee chair, did not respond for comment.
Second ward
In the second ward, current council member James Gregg faces opposition from Bonnie Trump. Both candidates are registered Republicans.
Gregg did not respond for comment.
Trump, a fourth-generation Danville native, said she keeps both family and community at the forefront of her mind. Trump wants voters to know she recognizes their needs.
“I’ve never been a self-serving individual and try to always work to respect everyone’s points of view,” she said.
Trump, who has been an associate Real Estate broker and sales manager with Villager Realty for 42 years, said her career has allowed her to see the borough from a unique perspective.
“Having made a living selling Danville, I am well aware of the pros and cons we face,” she said. “I am open to managed growth with a strong respect for our rich history.”
If elected, Trump hopes to continue learning. “I plan to always be learning about what the borough does, value what we do well and try to make better the things we need to improve on,” she said. “I plan to offer full, open disclosure to the public and be a true public servant with no personal agenda.”
Third ward
The third ward council race is currently unopposed. In November, current council member Greg Beers will run against Democrat Richard Knouse.
Fourth ward
In the fourth ward, voters will choose between Republicans Rhea Wu and Michael Wert.
Wu, a businesswoman and author of "Apartment Prescription," did not respond for comment.
Wert currently owns and operates his own painting business, Perfection Painting. He has previous experience in an array of areas including landscaping, retail, maintenance and the health care industry.
Wert’s input, based on his everyday interaction with the fourth ward community, is essential to the Danville Borough Council, he said.
“I live in the fourth ward and work in this town. I see the people of the fourth as I go to customers’ houses, the grocery store, walking around town or at one of our local restaurants,” Wert said. “Knowing the issues that the people of our community face every day is key.”
With this in mind, Wert said he has been out meeting with voters and hearing their concerns.
“I have been knocking on doors to meet those that may vote for me. I have had the opportunity to sit with some of those people and hear their concerns, what is important to them,” he said. “I look forward to meeting more of my neighbors to discuss their ideas regarding our community, and how I can best represent them.”