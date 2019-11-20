Enough.
Someone had to say it, and five Danville Borough Council members did.
They said enough with the annual tax increases. By a vote of 5-to-3 on Nov. 12, the council members said no to a proposed 2020 general fund budget of $2.64 million that included a 4 percent tax increase. That would have meant an average increase per homeowner of $34.30 to bring in $67,749 more in revenue.
Because they said no, council sat down again on Monday night and approved a pared-down spending plan that still has a tax hike, but just a quarter of what previously was proposed.
"I think taxes are high enough. The elderly can't take any more of this," Councilman Jim Gregg said at last week's session. He said the council keeps adding more and more on top.
"We need to crunch some numbers," he said.
Councilman Joseph Stigerwalt said last week he changed his mind about the budget after talking with council members.
"I feel we can do due diligence for the community and I feel we can work a little harder," he said.
Council members did just that, and slashed a $64,000 deficit in a $2.6 million general fund budget to $15,750, resulting in a 1 percent real estate tax increase for 2020. The tax increase, approved unanimously, will amount to an average of $8.60 more per year, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
To balance the 2019 budget, the council increased real estate taxes by 4.99 percent, the sixth consecutive year the council raised taxes, imposing an average increase of $39 per property owner.
Of 10 municipalities surveyed in Montour, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties, Danville is the only one to increase taxes every year since 2015. Overall taxes, including funding for streets and fire service, increased nearly 33 percent, from 6.07 mills to 8.07 mills during the period.
The borough’s general fund budgets have increased 13 percent over the past five years, from $2.3 million in 2015 to the $2.6 million spending plan this year.
On Monday night, the council cut $32,000 to replace a pumping station roof for next year and $4,250 from flowers and shrubs for Memorial Park.
The council was able to add about $12,000 in revenue to the 2020 budget by approving the collecting of interim taxes when properties are added to the tax rolls or improvements are made to properties and assessments are increased by Montour County. Berkey said the borough can bill residents for a current year, which the borough hadn't been doing but the county and Danville school district do.
Berkey said the tax increase proposed for 2020 wasn't related to the borough borrowing $800,000 and reallocating $200,000 to raise the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna River levees, which cost $1 million more than expected. She said the increase also didn't relate to the council borrowing an estimated $1.9 million for the new police station.
Finance committee Chairman John Rodman and two other committee members, council President Kevin Herritt and Vice President Byard Woodruff, last week voted in favor of the budget with the 4 percent increase, while Wes Walters, Stigerwalt, Gregg, Howard Beers and Jeremiah Walter voted no.
Woodruff said that proposed tax increase was the lowest in some time. Now it's even lower.
It could have been much worse. Borough officials initially were looking at a 7.2 percent tax increase, which would have been detrimental, Rodman said. He said the 4 percent increase wasn't perfect, but was a reasonable level.
The majority thought differently and took a stand.
Because of that, taxpayers got a break.