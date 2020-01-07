DANVILLE — Borough council members approved events for 2020.
Spring events include the Humdinger Trail, which runs March 7; a cross walk will be held on April 10; a NCSA Regional Final 4 College Tournament April 25 and 26; Colors of Hope 5K Walk-Run April 25; Ferry Street Growers Market opening day May 2 through November on Saturdays; the 34th Annual Spring Fling May 2; Cub Mobile in May; Danville Kids Fishing Derby May 16; Memorial Day Parade May 25; and a baseball social day May 30.
Summer events include the summer concert series starting in June; a Strawberry Festival in June; Flag Day ceremony June 14; Third Annual Taste of the Nations Festival June 27; Heritage Festival including a 5K race, parade and fireworks July 18; a tennis tournament and a hymn sing July 19; a Coronary Heart Disease Awareness Run and Health Fair Aug. 15; and a Starry Night Run Aug. 29.
Fall events include Hopewell Challenge Mountain Bike Race Sept. 5; Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September; 41st Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Fair Sept. 5; block party in September; homecoming parade Oct. 9; and the Halloween parade Oct. 29.
Winter events include National Transgender Day of Remembrance in November and a bonfire, tree lighting, caroling, Santa's house, Welcome Santa Parade and carriage rides in November and December.