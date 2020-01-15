DANVILLE — Borough council members approved the Danville Fire Police to provide traffic control at numerous events this year.
They include the Feed-A-Friend food distribution in Danville; parades and the monster truck event in Bloomsburg; Cystic Fibrosis bike marathon; Cub Scout Pack 33 events; Danville Area Community Center races and events; Danville Area School District activities; street fairs and wine festival in Danville; community band concerts; CROP Walk; Heritage Festival Parade; Lewisburg BVRA Sprint Triathlon and parades; Montour Area Recreation Commission events; parades in Middleburg and Milton; the Millville Firemen's Carnival and other activities; Northumberland parades, walks, runs and Pineknotter Days; St. Joseph Church Cross Walk; St. Cyril Festival; Selinsgrove Area School District events; Ta-Ta-Trot Run; Service 1st duck derby and appreciation days; Six-County Firemen's Parade; Sunbury parades; wounded vet 5-K run, marathons and block party; Turbotville community carnival; Union County parades; Montour-DeLong Community Fair near Washingtonville; and funerals.
Holiday events include the Catawissa Halloween Parade; Danville borough fire companies and American Legion Easter egg hunts; Santa Parade; Danville Elks Flag Day service; Freeburg Halloween parade; Danville Halloween Parade; Halloween parade and street festival in Selinsgrove; and Danville Memorial Day Parade.