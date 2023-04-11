DANVILLE — Borough Council members amended and approved an ordinance that said that local taxing authorities could grant a tax exemption in designated "deteriorated" areas.
Those areas, as noted in the amended ordinance, are located west of the Mahoning Creek — The Highway Commercial District and the Public/Semi-Public District.
This discussion among council members centered around Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA).
LERTA is a tax abatement program created by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1977 authorizing local taxing authorities to provide tax exemption.
The purpose of the legislation is to incentivize redevelopment of aging or deteriorating properties.
"In order to encourage downtown property owners to utilize the upper floors in our downtown commercial buildings for residential use, C-2 (the Central Business District) should be included in the LERTA ordinance," said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance.
For some of these buildings, it would require a substantial investment from property owners, she said.
"Comments made by this council in recent meetings indicate the want for more residential housing," Dressler said. "If this is the case, please help me understand why council would choose to eliminate C-2 from the LERTA ordinance, an ordinance that assists developers and property owners who wish to significantly improve a property, or improve a vacant, blighted, or unsafe structure by deferring additional taxation until the structure is brought to current code."
In other action, in a close vote, council approved having the Geisinger House Staff Orientation Fair on Monday, June 19, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Mill Street, between Route 11 and and Mahoning Street.
This was the key to the disagreement among council members, who said this event would tie up Mill Street at a key time of day, given all the people who would be at the event.
Those who favored the time and day suggested it would help local storefront businesses.
The council vote was tied, with Mayor Bernie Swank voting yes to break the tie.
In personnel moves, Street Superintendent Bruce Earlston resigned, with his last day of work on or around Nov. 11. Upon retirement, Earlston will have 34.5 years of service with the borough.
Brindy Mordan, borough manager, was also approved as borough treasurer.