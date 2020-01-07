DANVILLE — Danville Borough Council approved the 2020 budget as a final budget at its reorganizational meeting.
Council President Kevin Herritt said he didn't see anything wrong with the way the borough acted on the budget at its Dec. 10 meeting.
The minutes from that meeting state the council unanimously adopted a tax ordinance for 2020 to include the tax increase along with the 2020 budget.
Councilman Jim Gregg said the borough should vote to approve it as a final budget, which the council did Monday night.
The budget contains a 1 percent real estate tax increase.
"We heard from our solicitor and he felt there wasn't an issue," Herritt said earlier.
He said borough officials spoke with a state official who said there wasn't an issue in the wording of the council's action by its six members.
At the conclusion of the December meeting, a media representative asked about adopting the budget. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey explained that acting on the tax ordinance was the same as adopting the budget.
"We both felt the same. I don't think it had to be specifically listed as the budget since the tax ordinance and the budget are all tied together," Herritt said.