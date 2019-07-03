DANVILLE — Dancers from Karen Gronsky School of Dance in Danville will perform at Disney World in Orlando next year and will compete soon in a national event.
Gronsky held the first meeting Tuesday night with dancers and their families planning to make the trip to Florida Jan. 16-20, 2020.
"I was so thrilled with the turnout," she said. She expects more than 40 dancers to be involved.
She submitted a video of their performance from a recent recital to Disney officials.
"They want to see the choregraphy and costumes — they look at everything. It takes about three weeks for them to get back to you," she said.
A Disney representative attented the meeting Tuesday night.
This will be the first time her dancers will appear at Disney. They have performed twice at the Orange Bowl, also in Florida.
Several dancers will compete on the national level next week in Cape May, N.J., after placing at an Access Broadway competition in Philadelphia.
"We won for the best choreography and some of the dancers placed first, second and third overall," she said of the event, which attracts more than 500 competitors. They received the choregraphy award for their group number titled "London Bridge." Gronsky, Reggie Oliver and Dmac Sandoz were involved with the choregraphy.
CiCi Flock, Athena Sellers, Adrianna Rakauskas, Emily Dodson, Hannah Benedict, Morgan Thraver, Natalie Schrader and Montannah Pipenhagen will be at the national event.
They will compete in solo, duet and group numbers and mostly in hop hop and contemporary. Trophies and cash will be awarded.
The dancers have competed locally and regionally, but this is the first time they have advanced to the national judging, she said.