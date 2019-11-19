DANVILLE — Danville Area School District officials are accepting applications until Dec. 6 for the superintendent's position.
The school board then will review the applications on Dec. 10, board President Randy Keister said at the board's recent meeting.
The board last month reopened its superintendent search, voting to hire Rodney L. Green and J. Thomas Frantz for $10,500 and an additional allotment for expenses not to exceed $1,800, to advertise for a superintendent and screen applications. Both are former superintendents in Pennsylvania. Keister said no decisions will be made until the new board members take their seats in December.
The board earlier this year received a dozen applications for the position to replace Jason Bendle, who resigned unexpectedly in March. The two finalists, including Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle, later withdrew their names.
The board hired Boyle, of Packer Island, Upper Augusta Township, as acting superintendent in late March at $450 per day to run the district administration. She is a former director of pupil support services in the district. The board upped her pay at the Nov. 13 meeting to $475 per day retroactive to Oct. 14.
The new board takes over at the Dec. 4 reorganization meeting. Three newly-elected board members and incumbent Derl Reichard will begin their four-year terms. The board also must fill the vacancy created when Dawn Koons Gill, who had resigned in September and won re-election earlier this month, opted not to accept the seat.
In other personnel moves last week, the board:
- Approved Dave Snover at interim middle school principal with a bi-weekly stipend of $326.92 and Pelle Nejman as interim assistant middle school principal with a bi-weekly stipend of $384.62 while Principal Jennifer Evans is on medical leave.
- Approved the employment of Katie Kelley as a high school art teacher at a starting salary of $49,418.
- OK'd the hiring of Elizabeth McDonough as a long-term substitute teacher at the primary school at the contracted yearly salary of $49,418.
- Approved Kallie Liendo as a long-term substitute social studies teacher at the middle school at the contracted yearly salary of $49,418.
- Authorized Ann Marie Yost as a homebound instructor.
- Approved Caitlin Patraw as a substitute education assistant for Head Start for the 2019-2020 school year.
- OK'd the employment of Sharon Koser as an emotional support paraprofessional at the high school at the contracted hourly rate of $11.25.