DANVILLE – Danette Hogarty was able to go to a hair salon Wednesday in Danville.
"It really hasn't altered my life. I still have to go to work," she said. "I am being cautious. I am trying to be a little more diligent in handwashing and disinfecting."
While the voluntary shutdown of non-essential businesses ordered by the governor has limited services for many, Danville area residents are finding ways to go about their lives while still avoiding large groups of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connie Hess said the only change she has noticed is the grocery store running low on the type of cat litter she buys.
Jean Knouse, who owns The Kiddie Korner on Mill Street, said she has a sign on her door with a number to call and is offering delivery if anyone needs a gift for a new baby.
"We just all need to work together and help each other out," said Knouse, who carries sanitizer in her pocket. "It's the restaurants I'm worried about."
Usually, the downtown is filled with parked cars. There were lots of empty spaces early Wednesday afternoon.
"It's pretty dead in town today," said Tom Stutzman, owner of Red Shale Ridge Vineyards, on Mill Street, which was open for carry-out but not for wine-tasting.
He said the voluntary shutdown hasn't affected him yet, but it depends upon how long the closure lasts.
"If they start canceling events we go to, we'll see how it goes. If it's months, we're in trouble," he said.
The Salvation Army Family Store posted a sign saying it would be closed two weeks and it wasn't accepting donations.
Beiter's Department Store is open after consulting with state Rep. Kurt Masser, who deemed it an essential business. It has reduced hours through Saturday to 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Triple Play Sporting Goods has posted a sign that it is available by appointment only.
A Danville Elks sign says it will reopen April 2.
On Wednesday, Hidi Horikoshi, owner of Resurrection Movement Studio and Komotion Dance Program, announced he is teaching virtual classes. The fitness side is open to the public this week and next week. He can be contacted for the link at rmsdanville@yahoo.com.
Anyone interested in the dance program can contact him at the same email address and, "We will somehow get them plugged in," he said.
On Wednesday, Rita's Italian Ice postponed its annual free Italian Ice giveaway to celebrate the first day of spring. Rita's is still open and customers are encouraged to check with their local Rita's for daily operating hours.
Essential business
To mitigate the effects of the spread of coronavirus, the Montour County Commissioners instituted new protocols that took effect Wednesday.
“The measures are an effort to keep both the public and employees safe while maintaining county services,” said Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren.
He said the county made the changes to meet state and federal mandates and to make sure citizens in the county continue to be served.
He said the commissioners encourage people to be cautious and not to panic.
Until further notice, the Montour County Courthouse will be open to the public for essential business from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who need services from any county office should call ahead to make an appointment.
Anyone who is feeling ill and experiencing any symptoms related to the coronavirus – a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, coughing or shortness of breath – should stay home as many county services can be accessed online.
A materials giveaway for nonprofit agencies scheduled for Thursday at the Administration Center, which is the former Danville Elementary School, has been canceled. Call 570-271-3000 to arrange an alternate time to obtain items such as desks for students and teachers and filing cabinets.
Passport Day scheduled for March 28 has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. Several courthouse offices had planned to be open to serve people on a Saturday.
The commissioners previously issued a disaster declaration in light of the potential spread of coronavirus.
By issuing a disaster declaration, the county will have immediate access to any federal funds and resources that may become available should an outbreak occur in the county. Gov. Tom Wolf previously issued a disaster declaration for the commonwealth to provide increased support to state agencies involved in the response to the virus.
“We want to be proactive rather than reactive,” Commissioner Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said.
Mahoning declares emergency
Mahoning Township supervisors declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 threat.
The front door of the municipal building will only be open to those needing to pick up or drop off building or zoning permits until after the supervisors meeting on Monday evening. Following the meeting, the building's front door will be locked and access to the building restricted to only necessary personnel, officials said. All other services will be completed over the phone or via email.
Supervisor T.S. Scott said the street department employees and the police secretary will be on paid time off through March 27, and other employees, such as the township secretary, treasurer and zoning officers, will work alternating schedules, so that they are not in the building at the same time.
"They will all remain on call should we need them for an emergency," Scott said.
Scott said forms can be downloaded and requests for service made via email. Residents and others who must conduct business with the township can call the township building at 570-275-5521. Township officials said the emergency declaration is for an indefinite period, but updates will be available on the township's website at www.mahoningtownship.org/contact.
Essential township meetings will continue to be conducted. Non-essential meetings, such as those of the planning commission, will not be held, and a zoning hearing scheduled for next week will be rescheduled.
Earlier this week, Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said the department will limit "in-person" responses by officers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said officers will respond to emergency and life-threatening calls, but other calls and incidents will be handled over the phone. Individuals who arrive at the police department will be interviewed by intercom, officials said. Individuals who need to speak to an officer are to call the department at 570-275-5611, or 570-784-6300 after hours.
Food for students
Many Hands Helping Others announced weekend food bags will be available for pickup during the Friday food distribution for students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Danville Middle School. A district statement said, "We greatly appreciate this organization for their continuing support of students."
The Danville Sub Shop, on Mill Street, is providing free lunches for students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is also accepting takeout orders.
A Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board official expected record sales as the state's 598 wine and spirits stores closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday because of the coronavirus.
"We have had unprecedented sales volume for this particular time of year. There are lines at locations and folks were lined up as the stores opened today. We anticipate high volume and probably record high volume through the rest of the day until the stores close at 9 p.m.," spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell said.
She said the stores will be closed indefinitely and the situation will be re-evaluated at the end of March.
Customers reported lines all the way to the end of the aisles to check out.
Linda Millard said she "was kind of stocking up a little because they are closing. Who knows what will be next. I feel sorry for the state employees who will be laid off who can't pay their bills."
Brock Hoyes said he was stocked up for a "good nine to 10 months" but was buying some extra. "They have created hysteria. I don't understand how this is any different than SARS or MERS," he said.
Hoyes, considered a nonessential state employee, will be paid while he is off work.
"I feel sorry for the taxpayers. I don't know why they're doing this. It's unlike anything I've seen and awful what they have created," he said.
Changing hours
Among companies reducing hours from 24 hours is Giant of Danville, which closes at midnight and reopens at 6 a.m.
Weis Markets stores are open for customers between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Hours have been modified in response to COVID-19, according to a report from store spokesman Dennis Curtin. The changes will allow store teams more time to stock shelves and sanitize stores to keep customers safe, Curtin said.
The all-you-can-eat fish dinner at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds was canceled for March 28.
Bucknell University Small Business Development Center is postponing the Start-Up Danville ribbon-cutting. Anyone who registered will be contacted with further instructions regarding rescheduling and about accessing SBDC assistance.