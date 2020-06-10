DANVILLE — Borough officials have until the end of next month to apply for the $62,588 in COVID-relief funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Kristin McLaughlin, a senior program analyst with the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), told Danville Borough Council on Tuesday evening that while the federal government has not released guidelines for how the money can be spent, most likely would have to benefit low-to-moderate-income residents.
She said SEDA-COG does not anticipate the funds will become available until September.
"With this money not being available till September, we have to look into a crystal ball to find out the need," she said during a hearing on CDBG funds.
McLaughlin said some possible uses for the money would be help with rent or heating bills for those in need, help for food banks or personal protection equipment.
Council formed a committee comprised of council members Howard Beers, Wesley Walters and Jim Gregg, as well as Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler, to help decide how the money should be allocated.
Council President Kevin Herritt suggested the committee work with Montour County to pool the money with the $166,152 the county will receive, to help more people.
Those funds are in addition to the $99,511 the borough is set to receive in 2020 CDBG funds. Earlier in the hearing, McLaughlin discussed those funds, which will arrive in 2021. The application for those funds is not due until Oct. 28. An additional public hearing will be held for each of the grants.
Council and McLaughlin discussed some possible uses for those funds, which could be used in such areas as housing, infrastructure, community centers and economic development. Seventy percent of the funds must benefit low-to-moderate-income residents. The remaining 30 percent are designated for the elimination of slum and blight.
Danville has been using CDBG funds for downtown beautification. Councilman Byard Woodruff suggested using the grant to repair Church Street, Mayor Bernie Swank suggested Montour Street. McLaughlin suggested reallocating 2019 funds for a gas line relocation that is part of the Canal Park project.
Sechler Run improvements
The council approved a proposal from Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. to inspect the Sechler Run flood protection system for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to recognize the system on its flood maps.
That recognition will mean the reduction or the elimination of flood insurance payments for property owners in downtown Danville and other parts of the borough.
Jackie Hart, the borough's director of codes and development and floodplain manager, told the council's flood committee in March the Sechler Run system — which runs through Danville — and its pumping station and closure structure, constructed in the 1970s and 1980s, aren't recognized by FEMA on flood maps. She said that because the state built the system, borough officials thought it was certified.
Hart has said that some property owners claim they are paying up to $3,000 to $4,000 a year for flood insurance in some areas.
The project area includes the industrial district, all of Mill Street, Lower Mulberry, West Mahoning and West Front streets. Currently, if a mortgage is held in those areas, flood insurance is required.
She said on Tuesday night the $80,000 needed for an engineer's review and a pump house inspection to prepare the documents for FEMA has been raised through mostly private donations.
"I'm basically overwhelmed with the generosity of our community," Hart told the council.
Donations from businesses and private donors totaled $59,560, and the Danville Business Alliance will contribute the balance of $20,440 with a Small Business Administration loan, according to Hart.
In a related action, the council filled the flood technician vacancy, hiring Steve Finn. Sixteen people applied for the position and four were interviewed. The full-time position pay is $19.88 per hour, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
The flood technician performs preventive maintenance, inspections and general labor to maintain the pump station, levee and flood protection system.
Council also voted to hire former Police Chief Eric Gill as a part-time officer. He will be paid the standard part-time pay of $17 per hour, according to current Chief Jon Swank.
Fire Chief John Buckenberger told the council the fire companies voted to extend the fire chief's term from two years to five years and to have an assistant fire chief at each fire company. Buckenberger, who is into his second year as chief, said two years is not enough time in the job. He said that when his five years are up, his Deputy Chief Joe Miller will automatically take over.
Council authorized the change.