The Danville News
The Community Giving Foundation: Danville has announced a new scholarship fund established by a family with a strong commitment to the Danville community.
The Jack and Gladys Magill Family Scholarship Fund will benefit Danville Area High School students, promoting the importance of education, hard work and sense of community.
“As I sat and talked with Gladys in her home, we were surrounded by framed pictures and photo albums that spoke volumes to the sense of love, memories, admiration, and pride in her family. It’s these kinds of beautiful family stories that weave together the passion behind our foundation’s community giving story. We love to see these family legacies carry on in our region,” said Kara G. Seesholtz, Chief Advancement Officer at the foundation.
The Jack and Gladys Magill Family Scholarship Fund will provide scholarships to Danville Area High School graduating seniors pursuing post-secondary education in nursing to obtain a certification, two- year, or four-year degree.
Primary consideration will be given to students who are active in community service, lend a helpful hand to people, and demonstrate a passion for enjoying life. The family hopes this scholarship will encourage students to pursue this important field while encouraging others to give back at the community level.
“Community giving is incredibly important. Helping close to home is rewarding because the need is significant, and the result is so impactful. Our parents have been excellent role models with their involvement with the food bank, Good Samaritan and other efforts. It is the right thing to do — helping those around us as we are all part of the community,” writes Elizabeth Billingsley, daughter and fund adviser.
Contributions can be made to the Jack and Gladys Magill Family Scholarship Fund online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Magill”), or mailed to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Magill Scholarship Fund, 725 West Front St., Berwick PA 18603.
Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages over 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org.