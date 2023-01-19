DANVILLE — Twenty six of 28 students in Danville Area High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club finished in the top 4 in their events at a regional competition held at Susquehanna University.
The competitive field was organized by regions. The Danville Area School District competed against Shikellamy, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, and Sunbury Christian Academy, among others.
During the competition, some of the groups take a test, and then if they make it to states, they take another test, club advisor and cooperative education supervisor Michelle Hughes said. “If the student makes it to the top 10 they do a presentation in front of judges. So some of it is test-based. Some is all performance events.”
Ava Cichoskie said that “the competition helped develop my public speaking skills in front of people outside of the classroom. The experience helped me get out of my comfort zone.”
Muhlisa Bahromove added that for her, “the competition was a thrilling experience. FBLA brings people together of a like mindset.”
“Our finishing that well is a very notable achievement,” said Hughes.
The statewide competition will be held in Hershey this spring.
The FBLA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational association of student members preparing for careers in business or who are just simply interested in learning more about the free enterprise system.
“FBLA helps students develop leadership abilities, and prepare for entry into, and advancement within, a business or business-related occupation,” Hughes said. Members learn how to engage in business enterprise, how to direct the affairs of a group, and how to compete honorably in competitive events. These activities help prepare students to be better employees and better citizens.
Students participate in competitive events such as Accounting, Economics, Cybersecurity, Personal Finance, Entrepreneurship, Public Speaking, and Coding & Programming. There are approximately 70 events to compete in, Hughes said.
Currently there are 41 students in the club.
Hughes, as club advisor, said she tries to place the students in an event that they’re interested in.
Hughes also serves as advisor for the Veterans Awareness Club. There are 32 members in that club.
This year the Veterans’ Awareness Club has decorated the high school lobby for Veterans Day to show support for veterans. For Christmas, the club made 130 dozen cookies with notes of thanks for veterans in local nursing homes. They also made several blankets.
On Dec. 17, club members participated in Wreaths across America, placing wreaths on veterans’ graves in Danville and Washingtonville.