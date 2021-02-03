DANVILLE — The Danville Heritage Festival should be cooler with more to see this year.
The festival and the Danville Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will be held at the same time, the first weekend in September.
Heritage Festival and Danville Business Alliance (DBA) committee members, who all come under DBA, agreed to hold them together.
DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said that at a meeting last fall at a Hess Field pavilion, she suggested some alternative dates for the Heritage Festival.
"I had just suggested the third weekend in July always seems to be unbearably hot," Dressler said.
She said the DBA promotions committee agreed with the Heritage Festival committee proposal to move it to the Fall Arts and Crafts weekend.
The arts and crafts festival is slated for Sept. 4, but the heritage festival will run Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
"I think we felt the crowd was going be bigger in September," said Scott Edwards, a festival committee member who also is working to bring the train excursions to the Heritage Festival. "People were complaining about the heat."
He said there is excitement about piggybacking the events.
Edwards said he has been in contact with the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority, owner of North Shore Railroad, about the rail excursions on the Saturday of the festivals.
"We are excited about doing it," he said. "The railroad is not committing to anything between now and July the first."
He said three excursions are planned — one in the morning and two in the afternoon — which the Danville Lions Club will oversee.
The last train excursions were held in July 2014. The rides were discontinued after a transient dove under one of the trains along Route 54.
That also was the last year of the Iron Heritage Festival, due to financial concerns and a lack of support, but Van Wagner organized the Danville Heritage Festival the following year.
"We acknowledge that, historically, the festival has been held in July, but we see multiple positive aspects to a fall date," Wagner said earlier this week. "Details are still being worked out but we hope to bring living history presentations, historic tours of Danville, garden tours, live music, vendors, great food, fireworks and much more. Our committee will continue to stay current with CDC guidelines and will make public safety our priority."
Meanwhile, DBA has other events scheduled for the coming year, such as the Spring Fling on May 1 and the Taste of the Nations on June 26.