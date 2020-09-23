DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board Wednesday night approved the hiring of a new high school assistant principal.
Robert Varholak Jr. replaces Amy Willoughby, who is the new Danville Primary School principal this year.
Varholak comes to the district from Keystone Central School District in Lock Haven. He will start at an annual salary of $80,000.
Also at the meeting, viewed on Zoom and YouTube, Superintendent Ricki Boyle told the board the district received $8,400 from the Montour County CARES Grant funds to purchase Classlink software. The software enables every student to be able to sign on to their Chromebooks and access all educational programs.
During public comment, high school teacher Greg Titman, participating online, said he supported the continuation of a hybrid model curriculum at the high school. Board member Christina Fish agreed with Titman.
The high school went virtual on Sept. 8 after a second high school student tested positive for COVID-19. The same day, one kindergarten class was sent home to quarantine for two weeks after someone in the classroom also tested positive.
The high school moved to the hybrid model the following day. That schedule initially was to end on Sept. 18 but was extended to Oct. 2.
Titman said he hoped the model would continue beyond that.
“I think it has been incredibly beneficial,” Titman commented. “It will continue to be beneficial as we head into the winter months.”
Boyle said previously that administrators decided to stay with the hybrid model to continue to maintain social distancing with fewer students in the building. It could be extended again, she said.
She said everyone seemed pleased with the hybrid model, in which two groups of students alternate in-school and online bridge instruction. In the bridge model, students online watch their teacher present the lesson in the classroom as if they were in class.