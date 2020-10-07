DANVILLE — The Danville Borough finance committee met Tuesday evening to discuss requested projects, and estimated costs of those projects.
This was a non-voting meeting, said borough Manager Shannon Berkey.
The various projects will be taken up at next Tuesday's borough council meeting, added Brindy Mordan, finance director.
Much of the discussion that took part during the work session focused on the feasibility of shifting some funds (if needed) from the police station loan line item ($523,659) to the borough's capital reserve fund (currently $440,996).
Some of the requests include the Upper Mulberry culvert, and renovations — the borough house roof (20-year warranty), senior center roof and chimney, and borough administration building roof.
The early part of the meeting was a presentation by Bruce Earlston, of the Streets Department. Included in his presentation was a discussion about the Upper Mulberry culvert and a Weis walkway project.