DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department headquarters will return to the borough building, rather than stay at the new police station, the borough emergency management agency committee reported to borough council on Tuesday night.
That move was made because a separate entrance was supposed to be put in but for some reason wasn't.
The police, fire and EMA departments moved into the new building at East Front and Iron streets last month.
The problem is fire department personnel do not have the security clearances to go through the police department.
"The EMA would still be in the new police building," Mayor Bernie Swank said after the meeting. "The fire chiefs will be in where the old EMA office is in the old building. They were supposed to have an outside door, and that wasn't put on."
In other business at the meeting, Swank swore in new 1st Ward Council Christian Force, who was appointed to replace John Rodman, who resigned.
Council members also:
- Made Water Street one way west, from Cedar Street to Church Street, and Alton Street one way east, from Franklin Street to Liberty Street.
- Raised the annual cost of recycling 50 cents, to $22, per house.
- Appointed Chadd Roadarmel as a borough representative to the Montour Area Recreation Commission.
- Accepted a bid of $179,962 from Robert C. Young Inc., of Mifflinville, for the Mill Street beautification project, which will include new curbing, sidewalks, tree planters and pavers, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said. She said the bid comes in under budget, as the borough has $222,225 in federal Community Development Block Grant money budgeted for the project.