DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department responded to 17 calls in December involving 23 firefighters and a total of 158 hours.
Hours included 40 at fires, 29.5 at accidents, 35 training, 46 on maintenance, 1.5 on public service and six on investigations.
Calls included a gas leak Dec. 2 at 22 Hollow Lane in Cooper Township; an accident Dec. 3 at 1267 Walnut St.; a structure fire Dec. 8 at 626 Spruce Hollow Road in Point Township; emergency medical services assist Dec. 8 at 2191 Montour Blvd. in Cooper Township; a structure fire Dec. 9 at 111 Frosty Hills Drive in Mahoning Township; a gas leak Dec. 10 at 905 Grand St.; an accident Dec. 11 at Mill and Front streets; an accident Dec. 17 at Walnut and Church streets; an accident Dec. 17 at 1967 River Drive in Cooper Township; a structure fire Dec. 18 at 953 Elysburg Road in Rush Township; EMS assist Dec. 18 at 25 Ridge Road in Cooper Township; public service Dec. 23 at 130 Jacob's Landing; an accident Dec. 23 at East Mahoning and Jacob's Alley; an accident Dec. 24 at Avenue G and 11th streets in Riverside; EMS assist Dec. 25 at 307 L. Mulberry St.; a chimney fire Dec. 28 at 808 11th St. in Riverside; and a structure fire Dec. 29 at 428 E. Front St.
November calls totaled 27 with 23 firefighters involved and hours totaling 269. Hours were 38.5 at fires, 46 at accidents, 75 training, 24 on maintenance, 20.5 on public service, 17 at investigations, six on rescues and 42 on rehabilitation.
Calls included an EMS assist Nov. 1 at 227 Adams Drive in Cooper Township; a gas leak Nov. 1 at Steeb and Green streets; an accident Dec. 2 at Kipps Run Road and Avenue G in Riverside; brush fire Dec. 3 at 175 Wolverton Road in Rush Township; a carbon monoxide alarn Dec. 4 at 171 W. Market St.; land search Nov. 7 at 331 Meadow Lane; automatic alarm Nov. 7 at 601 E. Market St.; an accident Nov. 8 at Northumberland Street and Beaver Place; rehab Nov. 9 in Mount Carmel Township; an accident Nov. 10 at Walnut Street and State Hospital Drive; structure fire Nov. 11 at 123 W. Mahoning St.; gas leak Nov. 13 at Market and Nassau streets; an accident Nov. 14 at 632 Nicholas Ave.; a chimney fire Nov. 15 on Red Lane in Mahoning Township; a gas leak Nov. 15 at 151 E. Market St.; a gas leak Nov. 16 at 139 E. Market St.; structure fire Nov. 19 at 39 Evergreen Pointe in Mahoning Township; an accident Nov. 19 at Front Street and Rooney Avenue; an accident Nov. 22 at 340 Elysburg Road in Rush Township; an accident Nov. 23 at 60 L. Mulberry St.; EMS assist Nov. 25 at 2191 Montour Blvd. in Cooper Township; a gas leak Nov. 25 at 657 Cooper St.; automatic alarm Nov. 25 at 125 Jacob's Landing; brush fire Nov. 25 at 1895 Montour Blvd. in Cooper Township; structure fire Nov. 26 at 482 Wall St.; an accident Nov. 27 at 1900 Montour Blvd. in Cooper Township; and an accident Nov. 30 at 16 Elysburg Road in Riverside.