EXCHANGE — Earthwork Services is the apparent low bidder to do handicapped-accessible work at the Exchange pool.
Bids were opened Tuesday at the Anthony Township Municipal Building with Earthwork submitting a quote of $51,929.
Other bidders were Gary Builders with $57,000; H&P Construction with $90,285; and Watson Excavating with $56,586, according to SEDA-COG that manages the Community Development Block Grant Program that will fund the project. Montour County commissioners allocated the funds.
The work will include removing all architectural barriers at the pool. This will include construction of four paved handicapped parking spaces and accessible ways in the existing gravel parking lot; a concrete accessible way from the paved handicapped spaces to the back of the concession stand; a concrete accessible way from the handicapped spaces to the pavilion outside the pool; ADA-compliant renovations to the men's and women's restrooms; and plumbing.