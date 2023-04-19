DANVILLE — The Danville Area High School Forensics team is on a roll, with eyes toward their next big tournament over Memorial Day weekend — the NCFL Grand National Tournament in Louisville, KY.
Eight students qualified to compete at this tournament.
Meanwhile, the team had an extraordinary run in the state tournament this year, noted Danville Forensics head coach Victoria Ludwig.
Collin Cummins, Danville junior, placed second in the state at the state PHSLL competition. He is the second student from Danville to ever earn this award for Informative Speaking.
In 2018, Katlyn Clarke claimed the title of second in the state in Informative Speaking from Danville. Clarke was the first Danville student to do so.
"We've had others place that high in other categories in the past, but he's only the second student to earn second in Informative," Ludwig said.
Other students placed highly in the state competition this year: Abra Cotner placed third in the state in House, Hannah Diehl placed sixth in the state in Commentary, and Gwyneth Beiter semifinaled in Prose Reading.
"The event this past Friday was our 'Evening of Forensics' Dessert Show, held at Danville High School," Ludwig said, on Tuesday. "Eight of our team members presented their pieces to the public at this ticketed event."