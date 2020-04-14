“Sweet April showers
Do spring May flowers.”
— Thomas Tusser, A Hundred Good Points of Husbandry, 1557
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
April 17, 1964 The Ford Motor Co. unveiled its new Mustang model at the New York World’s Fair.
April 18, 1923 First baseball game is played at Yankee Stadium in New York City.
April 19, 1897 The worlds’ oldest annual marathon run in Boston Massachusetts, United States for the first time.
THIS WEEK IN DANVILLE HISTORY
April 27, 1942 The well-trained girls chorus earned Danville High School its first and only state championship in the state music and forensic league finals. Selections were “A Violin is Singing in the Street” and the required “Crystal Night.” (Referring to Kristallnacht or "Night of Broken Glass.")
April 9, 1962 John Brady and Ronald Tomcavage were the 100th and 101st boys to sign up for the Danville Area Little League.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Dr. Vic Marks, a surgeon at Geisinger Medical Center’s Department of Dermatology since 1983, was named interim president and chief executive officer of the Geisinger Health System. Marks succeeded Dr. Stuart Heydt, whose retirement date was set for June 30. Dr. Marks would serve as CEO until a national search to find a permanent replacement was completed.
George Lutz, a member of the Danville VFW Post No 298, was named Veteran of the Year of District 12. Lutz, a sergeant 1st class, served in World War II and Korea and had been a post member since serving in WWII. Lutz was also a member of the Montour Honor Guard, the Moose, the Elks Club and Knights of Columbus.
Coach Barry Seidel and members of the Danville track team posed for a photo in the local newspaper following their 81-69 win over Selinsgrove. The Danville’s victory broke the Seals state-record winning streak at 158, which began in 1982.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Three Danville women were accepted into the sisterhood of Beta Sigma Phi following the ritual of the Jewels Ceremony.
Kathy McWilliams, president of the local sorority, welcomed Nancy Renteria, Nancy Karschner and Kay Shulski into the organization at the inductions held at the home of Joanne Smith.
Bob Metzer was the Danville News Fishing Contest winner for the week ending April 18. Metzer caught a 19 ½ inch brown trout in a creek above Benton. He used a streamer and a fly rod for his trophy trout. Bob received a check from The News for $19.50, one dollar per inch.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Congratulations to Carol O’Brien and Carol McWilliams. The girls won first places in the TB Poster Contest and Hire the Handicap Poster Contest, respectively.
According to Dr. C.A. Laubach, the chairman of the testing committee, the first-grade and senior high pupils of the Danville School District were preparing to take part in a tuberculosis survey program at the senior high school. Children in the first grade would receive a tuberculin skin test, a method being used for the first time this year. Senior high pupils would receive the usual X-ray. A positive reaction from the skin test would indicate that the subject either has or has had tuberculosis or was in contact with someone who was carrying the TB germ. A positive reaction would be followed by an X-ray.
The program was being carried out by the TB and Health Committee with the cooperation of the state Department of Heath, the Danville district and with the endorsement of the Montour County Medical Society.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
There were 3,500 people at the first anniversary sale of the Danville Livestock Market, an outstanding success and a fitting commemoration of the growth of Montour County’s Livestock exchange.
It also marked a special red letter day in the career of a Westerner who came east to spend part of his life in the livestock sales business. Tex Rickard owner, manager and auctioneer, revealed that his market sold a total of $1.5 million worth of stock in its initial year of business. The highest single sale totaled $32,000.
Entertainment was provided with orchestra music, square dancing and refreshments.
He came to Danville a year ago, purchased the present market from Gunner Livestock Market and renamed it the Danville Livestock Market. He rapidly expanded its territory that became known to farmers and stock traders over many miles throughout the state.
Petty Officer Stanley Galiley, a DHS graduate, serving his fourth year of service to the United States Navy, was serving in the South Pacific. His brother Robert, recently enlisted, was awaiting his call to active duty.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The famous Montour County "Gormandizer" visited the local butcher shop and had a light lunch. Renowned and celebrated "Hungry Sam Miller" from Strawberry Ridge came to town after a long absence. A reporter met Sam on the street and the famous Montour County “glutton’s smile broadened into a grin-smile” — Sam liked attention. He looked a picture of “ruddy health.” Sam told the reporter that his appetite was just as lusty as ever, but he seldom indulged as in the old days, although he explained that he had just visited butcher Joe Schmidt and had partaken of a little lunch of 5 pounds of liver pudding, and “He licked his chops at the remembrance.” The reporter remarked that 5 pounds of pudding didn’t seem like much of an appetite satisfier for him. Sam replied, “It was this way Joe wasn’t in a very liberal humor today and 5 pounds was all he would give me for nothing. I could have eaten 10 pounds more.” Sam was famous for his appetite in local history for many years, gaining celebrity attention throughout the state.
April 1920 The Danville Morning News stated that the town’s population as of Jan. 1 was 6,592.
After mentioning Danville’s confectionery stores in last week's column, I began thinking about them. Jacobs (lot north side of Old Forge) was my favorite Easter candy store. My mother worked next door at Keefer’s Department Store. They closed in 1960 and I was able to get some of their early candy molds.
I also spent a lot of time at Courogen’s, (the now-empty building on the north side of the Post Office) and would go there to buy chocolate-covered cherries, my dad’s favorite candy, for every occasion. My cousin Katie was a waitress at their soda bar so I often stopped to say ‘Hi’ and to play the jukebox.
My friends and I would stop for an ice cream soda at the Capitol Grille (The Pub) after going to or returning from the movie theater. We loved the half-circle booth in the rear of the room next to their jukebox.
Cain’s, (Bernie Swank building) although a drug store, you could in the evenings find teenagers enjoying their soda bar.
Letterman’s, (Rosie’s Comfort Shoes) was at this site from the mid-'40s until the early ‘50s. I was there a few times, as it was also a restaurant. They had a jukebox with a dance floor.
Letterman’s was Betty’s Sweet Shop in the early 1940s and the Fallon family had a restaurant and confectionery shop at this location early in the 1900s.
And then, of course, there was Buckley’s, a story for another day. (It would take a whole day to share those memories.)
