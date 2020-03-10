Danville grad earns collegiate honors

DANVILLE — Danville Area High School graduate Maddy Moro, who has been with the team at Johnson & Wales University's women's basketball program for a season, was recognized for her success on the court and in the classroom with CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District II honors.
She is now eligible for Academic All-America consideration.
She has a grade point average of 3.70 while working on her master's degree in sports leadership.
Student-athletes need to have at least a 3.30 grade point average and play in 50 percent of a team's games to be nominated.
She is ranked 20th in the NCAA and third in the GNAC with 11.7 rebounds per game.
Moro averages 11.2 points per game and is one of five players in the conference averaging a double-double.
She posted 12 double-doubles this season including four of her last five games. Her best showing was a 22-point, 22-rebound double-dip against Bryn Athyn.
She is the third women's basketball student-athlete to earn all-district honors and is the first since Raquel Pederzani, who was a Third Team Academic All-American in 2016, according to the school.