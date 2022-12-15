DANVILLE — Nathan Umbriac, Danville Area High School class of 1999, recently honored by the Danville Area School District Alumni Association, has taken the values instilled in him while growing up in Danville to New Jersey, where he lives now and serves as a councilman at-large in Morristown government.
“I was surprised, and humbled,” Umbriac said, when he first heard that he was to be honored. Married, with four children, and all the familial responsibilities that entails, Umbriac is still able and willing to be engaged and involved in community issues in New Jersey — much as he did while living in Danville.
Much of what he does now and his values, he owes to the support of his wife and children, parents Bob and Marysue, and friends, he said.
“Growing up, my parents were always involved in giving back. I grew up with the mentality that we are part of the community. We are blessed to be where we are and have the things we need. But we need to take care of those who aren’t as fortunate,” he said.
Hands-on service
Sylvia Knorr, chair of the Danville Area School District Alumni Association, said, “I chose Nathan to honor after speaking with his mother, Marysue Umbriac.
”She told me so much about his community activities. I especially was amazed by his sleeping in a box on the streets of Newark to raise money for Covenant House. It is not very often that young people ‘get involved,’ but Nathan is to be commended for all he has done. He does so much for others including the elderly and/or shut ins through his work with the food pantry. His mother also said he works with Cub Scouts and officiates swim meets at the YMCA,” Knorr said.
Marysue Umbriac said “Nathan has always wanted to make things better. He has four children, ages 11 to 3, and he wants to make things better for the world.
“Nathan helped me with youth groups, food drives and programs through St. Joseph’s Church. He helped with the Christmas giving tree at the church. He’d go and help me deliver the gifts. He was always very community minded,” Marysue said.
That feel for community continues in Morristown, where he also shops for shut-ins. He is involved in a parenting group for men, Bob Umbriac said.
Political involvement
Nathan’s involvement in elective politics, however, is something new for him, he said.
“I never thought it would be something I’d get into,” Nathan said. “I don’t consider myself politically motivated. I see myself as an elected official, a voice for those in the community who don’t have a voice. I’ve always been interested in helping those who are less fortunate.”
He has volunteered at the local food pantry for over 12 years.
“I do a sleep-out for Covenant House of New Jersey, in Newark, and have done that for the last five years to raise money and awareness of youths that are homeless and are trafficked. I am very fortunate to be where I am in life. Really, I want to give back to the community, and be a voice for people who don’t necessarily have it,” Nathan said.
When he was asked by the Morristown mayor if he’d be on council, Umbriac saw it as an opportunity to really help people. His first run for office was in the November 2021 election. He won a four-year term, which started in January.