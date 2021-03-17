“Wishing you a pot o’ gold,
And all the joy your heart can hold.”
— Irish Blessing
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
March 19, 1918, The U.S. Congress approved daylight-saving time
March 20, 1922, The U.S. Postmaster General ordered all homes to get mailboxes.
March 19, 1953, Bob Hope hosted the first televised Academy Awards.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
A St. Patrick’s Day Party, sponsored by the Washington Fire company and the Montour County Democrats, was held at the fire company home. Hot food buffet was served and music was played by Stress Sound for $5 admission.
Dawn Goutly, 8, a Danville Elementary School student, raised more than $500 for the "Jump for Heart" program sponsored by the American Heart Association.
Christina Hodges, 9, and Brittany Mickel, 8, were pictured in the local newspaper jumping rope for the "Jump for Heart" program. Area students in grades one through five participated in the "Jumpathon."
The St. Joseph Tigers, coached by Wayne Creasy and Dave Shope, finished second in the Northumberland County CYO basketball League with a 15-6 record. Team members were Katie Shope, Cortney Zampeti, Leanna Arnold, Kathleen Deegan, Jasmine Maloney, Alexandra Creasy, Christin Patton, Samantha Strevig and Angela Jeffreys.
Members of the Danville Elks Centennial Committee were in the beginning stages of planning events for the order’s 100th anniversary. The Danville Elks signed its charter on Dec. 21, 1901. Committee members Lois Kishbaugh, Sis Hause, Mary Farrell, Jack Farrell, Michelle Mannello, Jim Kishbaugh, Larry Knorr, Bill Hause and Ursula Dinatale were pictured in the local news.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Kevin Jones won first place in the Pinewood Derby of Cub Pack 30 at Ridgeville United Church of Christ. Pictured in the local newspaper were the winners with their fathers, Scott and Bill Elder, best design; Steve and Jim Smith, honorable mention; Jeff and Ira Gensemer, third place; Mike and Roger Welliver, second place; Kevin and Marvin Jones, first place.
Weeblos from Cub Scout Pack 37 and Boy Scout Troop 35 participated in a CPR course sponsored by the American Heart Association. Ralph Cope and Kerry Aucker were instructors.
Participants included Shawn Kroh, George Brogan, Wade Sullivan, Joey Parker, Chris Dailey, Eric Patterson, George Reed, Dale Buss, Michael Entoy, Rod Kroh, Steve Moser, Billy Lambert, Ervin Stone, Frank Parker and Dave Boogle.
Eric Wieand, a fifth-grade student at Liberty Valley School, was pictured in the local newspaper displaying the car and motor he built as his project for the school's science fair to friends and family.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Notre Dame was in first place in the Knights of Columbus Dart League winning over Villanova in a 3-1 decision.
Jim Mutchler “fired a 110” in a losing cause and Al Egan had a three-game total of 101 for the winners.
The Washies Fire Company held a St. Patrick’s Day party with music provided by the "Jolly Tones.’
Two Danville High School seniors, captain Bill Gaertner and forward Joe Vargo, were selected for the Bloomsburg State College All-Tournament “Dream Team,” an honor that capped outstanding careers for the basketball players. The “Dream Team” was announced after the Class A finals of the 34th annual Invitational High School tournament at the college.
According to the local newspaper, “Not since the famed Jim McWilliams era has an Ironmen hoopster gained so much acclaim as Gaertner, two-time Susquehanna League All-Star selectee. The five-foot nine inch cage demon lived up to every inch of his reputation as a ball handler and inspirational leader.
"Joe Vargo, five-foot 11-inches, had the versatility and ability to play any position on the basketball floor. He handled himself extremely well, was a good outside shot and a fine defensive man.”
Members of the Danville High Cheerleading Squad under the leadership of Ruby Steele placed first in the Bloomsburg State College Invitational Basketball Tournament.
This selection made them the Class A winners in the cheerleading competition, which was held in conjunction with the basketball tournament. Members of the squad were co-captains Linda Fester and Betty Cotner, Marty Kreisher, Lannie Rhawn, Beth Giebelhaus, Kay Bills, Ann Moodie and Pattie Henrie.
The Junior High student council sponsored a “Hush Day” as a means of raising money. The object was for Junior High girls to buy five-cent tickets. The boys were to try to make the girls talk. If they succeeded, the boys were then awarded one of the girl’s tickets. The boy with the most number of tickets at the end of the day was the winner. Harry Yost was crowned “Mr. Irresistible” at an assembly.
Members of the Fire Board were about ready to wrap up their 1961 banquet at the American Legion when the fire horn sounded for a site on Water Street. The owners of the home were treated to the best dressed group of firemen to ever arrive at a fire scene after a minor blaze erupted in their chimney, no major damage, however.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The Knights of Columbus welcomed St. Patrick’s Day in typical Irish fashion as the Emeralds Isles Saint was feted on his anniversary throughout the day.
The observation came to a climax at night when a party was held at their hall on Mill Street attended by 100 members, their wives and lady friends. Group singing of Irish songs, including the “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” and “Danny Boy” among other favorites was enjoyed by all. Lunch was served.
All those who joined in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day were invited to a round and square dance at the Catholic Youth Center sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians. It was planned as a typical St Patrick’s Day dance complete with clay pipe and shamrock. Music was provided by Smith’s orchestra.
In keeping with the tradition, the Order of Eagles observed St. Patrick’s Day with a gala time with music, hats, pipes and shamrocks for all. Allof the traditional festivities associated with the “wearin’ of the green” were observed even with a special Irish menu. Members of Eagles Clubs from many areas, even Philadelphia, were present for the celebration.
Fifteen veterans registered at the Danville Airport training school course conducted by Kenneth Burrows in conjunction with the Veterans Administration. The course was open to all veterans anxious to learn flying. The government authorized the Danville Airport as a training school and would bear expenses of all veterans taking the course. Graduates of the school would receive either a private or commercial pilots’ license.
n
“May your home always be too small to hold all of your friends.”
— Irish Blessing
Erin go Bragh
I saw flocks of geese flying over on a number of days. I have lots of birds at my feeders that I haven’t seen all winter. The foliage of my daffodils appeared and a magnolia tree and a snowball bush have buds. Friends have told me they have seen robins. Looks like spring is on the way.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.