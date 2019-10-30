DANVILLE — The Howard Company won the best overall prize at the Danville Halloween Parade Thursday night.
Large float winners were Whitenight's Pumpkinville, first; Michelle's Home Cleaning, second; and Crest Haven Farm Market, third.
Small float winners were Zombie Response, first; Animal Care Center, second; North Branch Young Life, third; and Ethel Long, fourth.
Novelty winners were Komotion Dance Program, first; Lori N. John Swartz, second; and Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, third.
Girl Scout winners were Girl Scout Troop 32919, first; and Girl Scout Troop 60094, second.
Boy Scout winners were Cub Scout Pack 33, first; Cub Scout Pack 30, second; and Cub Scout Pack 37, third.
Costume winners were Heroes Alliance, first; and Danville Middle School Cheerleading, second.
Jim Klein earned first; Twisted Metal Mechanics, second; and Grant Ackerman, third in the vehicle category.
Judges awards went to Tri-County Relay for Life, Beaver Run Poulty Farm, Bloomsburg Children's Museum, Whitenight's Farm and Greenhouse and Jeff Swank.